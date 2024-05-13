Here's everything you need to know about the primary runoff elections in South Texas

The official nominees in local races for the upcoming November election will be decided by voters this month.

The Texas primary runoff elections for both the Democratic and Republican parties are set for May 28.

Use this guide to check out what’s on the ballot, Election Day and early voting locations, what you need to bring to the polls and other key information for voters in Nueces, San Patricio and Kleberg counties.

THE IMPORTANT DATES

Applications to vote by mail must be received (not postmarked) by May 17 — this Friday.

Early voting begins May 20 and continues through May 24.

Primary Runoff Election Day is May 28.

VOTER REGISTRATION

You can check the Texas Secretary of State website at www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/ to see if you are registered to vote. Your name, date of birth and county are required to check your registration status.

WHAT PRIMARY RUNOFF DO I VOTE IN?

In a primary runoff election, you can only vote in the runoff for the party you voted in during the March 5 primary. So if you voted in the Republican primary election, you cannot vote in a Democratic primary runoff and vice versa.

However, if you didn’t vote in the March 5 primary election, you are eligible to vote in the runoff.

WHAT TO BRING TO THE POLLS

State law requires registered voters to present one of seven forms of identification in order to vote in person at a polling location. They include:

Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

U.S. military identification card containing person's photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

U.S. passport

CAN I VOTE BY MAIL?

The state of Texas only allows registered voters to cast a mail-in ballot in certain circumstances. To be able to vote by mail in Texas you must meet one of the below requirements:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on Election Day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance;

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

be confined in jail but otherwise eligible. If you meet one of these requirements and are registered to vote, download the application from the Texas Secretary of State’s website here, then mail it to the election administrator in your county.

Voters must hand deliver their ballot application to the County Clerk’s office not later than the 11th day before Election Day, and voters must provide either their Texas Identification, TXDL, EIC number; OR the last four digits of their Social Security number on both their ballot application and carrier envelope.

Your application and/or ballot will be rejected if the information is not provided or does not match the information on file.

Nueces County

County Clerk Kara Sands

901 Leopard St., 2nd Floor, Room 201

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

San Patricio County

Elections Administrator Pamela Hill

410 W. Market St.

Sinton, TX 78387

Kleberg County

County Clerk Salvador “Sonny” Barrera

III700 E. Kleberg Ave. No. 111

Kingsville, TX 78363

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

Nueces County

Nueces County registered voters may cast their ballot during early voting at the following vote centers, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 20 through May 24:

Curbside voting is available at all polling locations, call 361-888-0303.

Main early voting location: Nueces County Courthouse, 901 Leopard St.

Bishop Multi-Purpose Building, 115 S. Ash St., Bishop

Carroll High School (Old Campus, Front Lobby Entrance), 5301 Weber Road

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, 5151 McArdle Road

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road

Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Drive

Hilltop Community Center, 11425 Leopard St.

Island Presbyterian Church, 14030 Fortuna Bay Drive

Johnny Calderon Building, 710 E. Main St., Robstown

Port Aransas Community Center, 408 N. Alister St., Port Aransas

Veterans Memorial High School (Auditorium), 3750 Cimarron Blvd.

San Patricio County

San Patricio County registered voters may cast their ballot during early voting at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 20 through May 24:

San Patricio County Election Office, Room 2

410 W. Market St.

Sinton, TX 78387

Kleberg County

Kleberg County registered voters may cast their ballot during early voting at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 20 through May 24:

Precincts 11, 12, 13, 14, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35:

Early Voting Annex Office

720 E. King Ave. at 12th Street

Kingsville, TX 78363

ELECTION DAY VOTING LOCATIONS

Nueces County

Curbside voting is available at all locations. Call 361-888-0303.

Nueces County registered voters may cast their ballot at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day May 28:

Adkins Middle School (Room A123), 2402 Ennis Joslin Road

Bishop Multi-Purpose Building, 115 S. Ash Ave., Bishop

Blanche Moore Elementary, 6121 Durant Drive

Carroll High School (old campus, front lobby entrance), 5301 Weber Road

Club Estates Elementary (Music Room 37), 5222 Merganser Drive

David Berlanga Community Center (Head Start room), 1513 Second St., Agua Dulce

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, 5151 McArdle Road

Del Mar College Center for Economic Development (foyer), 3209 S. Staples St.

Del Mar College Oso Creek Campus (Culinary Arts Building foyer), 7402 Yorktown Blvd.

Del Mar College West Campus, 4101 Old Brownsville Road

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road

Fannin Elementary (cafeteria), 2730 Gollihar Road

Garden Senior Center, 5325 Greely Drive

Galvan Elementary, 3126 Masterson Drive

Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Drive

Hilltop Community Center (South Wing No. 1), 11425 Leopard St.

Island Presbyterian Church, 14030 Fortuna Bay Drive

Johnny Calderon Building (auditorium), 710 E. Main St., Robstown

Los Encinos Elementary (front entrance vestibule area), 1921 Dorado St.

Miller High School, 1 Battlin Buc Blvd.

Nueces County ESD #4 (training room), 5781 Farm-to-Market Road 666, Robstown

Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King Drive

Port Aransas Community Center, 408 N. Alister St., Port Aransas

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (Carlos Truan Natural Resource Center 1003), 6300 Ocean Drive

Veterans Memorial High School (auditorium entrance), 3750 Cimarron Blvd.

San Patricio County

San Patricio County registered voters may cast their ballot at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 28:

Mathis City Hall Annex, 401 E. San Patricio Ave., Mathis

Planter’s Co-Op (meeting room), 200 N. Voss Ave., Odem

San Patricio County Fairgrounds (meeting room), 219 W. Fifth St., Sinton

Kleberg County

Kleberg County registered voters who live in eligible precincts must cast their ballot at the location where their precinct is listed. Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day, May 28:

Precincts 11, 12, 13, 14: Coastal Bend Fellowship, 1500 E. Caesar Ave., Kingsville

Precincts 31, 32, 33: Elks Lodge, 1404 S. Sixth St., Kingsville

Precinct 34: Riviera County Building, 103 N. Seventh St., Riviera

Precinct 35: Ricardo Senior Citizen Center, 109 N. Nix St., Ricardo

THE RACES ON THE BALLOTS

Nueces County

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY RUNOFF

Constable, Precinct 1

Randy Balderas

Frank Yzaguirre

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY RUNOFF

District attorney, 105th Judicial District

James Sales

Jimmy Granberry

Constable, Precinct 2

Jason McCahan

Mike Boucher

San Patricio County

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY RUNOFF

County commissioner, Precinct 3

Ruben Gonzales

Lilly Wilkinson

Kleberg County

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY RUNOFF

County commissioner, Precinct 1

David Rosse

Robert “Bob” Rivera III

County commissioner, Precinct 3

Jerry M. Martinez

Art Rodriguez

Former Caller-Times report Allison Ehrlich contributed to this voter's guide.

