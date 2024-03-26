Here's who has endorsed Kari Lake in Arizona's US Senate race

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake has rolled out many endorsements in her bid to solidify GOP support behind her candidacy.

Here's whose support she is touting. This will be updated throughout the campaign.

Who has endorsed Kari Lake?

Federal officeholders

Former President Donald Trump

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Former U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.

U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Ks.

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla.

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Id.

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

Arizona officeholders

State Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa

State Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek

State Rep. Alex Kolodin, R-Scottsdale

Organizations

National Republican Senatorial Committee

Oil and Gas Workers Association

Others

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Republican

Chad Prather, conservative comedian

Vivek Ramaswamy, former Republican presidential candidate

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kari Lake endorsements: Here's who supports her in Arizona Senate race