Here's who has endorsed Kari Lake in Arizona's US Senate race
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake has rolled out many endorsements in her bid to solidify GOP support behind her candidacy.
Here's whose support she is touting. This will be updated throughout the campaign.
Who has endorsed Kari Lake?
Federal officeholders
Former President Donald Trump
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.
U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
Former U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.
U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla.
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Ks.
U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla.
U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.
U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Id.
U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.
U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.
U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
Arizona officeholders
State Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa
State Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek
State Rep. Alex Kolodin, R-Scottsdale
Organizations
National Republican Senatorial Committee
Oil and Gas Workers Association
Others
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Republican
Chad Prather, conservative comedian
Vivek Ramaswamy, former Republican presidential candidate
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kari Lake endorsements: Here's who supports her in Arizona Senate race