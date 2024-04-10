Here's what 'Cicadageddon 2024' will sound like, and how long it will last: Graphics

Male cicadas will soon sing their loud buzzing songs as they emerge in May.

For the first time since 1803, more than 1 trillion cicadas from two major broods will emerge from underground dormancy in mid-May and collectively create a loud, high-pitched buzz that will assault your ears for weeks.

The rare overlap in emergence – when cicadas arise from underground – is caused by two specific sets of cicadas. The largest, known as Brood XIX, appears every 13 years. Brood XIII emerges every 17 years.

The two broods have not emerged together since Thomas Jefferson was president 221 years ago. Their co-emergence won't happen again until 2245.

In the U.S., there are at least 15 separate cycles, or "broods," of periodic cicadas. They’re called periodic based on the number of years they spend underground.

Emergence times vary from 13 to 17 years. Some species show up every summer. Scientists say cicadas stay underground to avoid predators.

This year, Broods XIX and XIII will appear in 17 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Virginia.

Take a peek at this year's red-eyed shrieking insects.

What do periodical cicadas look like?

Unlike the greenish annual cicadas, periodical cicadas are known for their black bodies, clear wings and bold red eyes. They breathe through 10 pairs of respiratory openings called spiracles: two on the thorax and eight on the abdomen. The antennae are short and bristly.

How do the cicadas make that distinctive noise?

Cicadas are among the world's loudest insects, some scientists say.

Male cicadas will occasionally synchronize their songs in a massive chorus, a loud deep humming in the trees, to draw the attention of females.

Male cicadas have two special vibrating membranes called tymbals that sit behind each wing, on either side of their abdomens.

Each small tymbal contains a series of ribs that bend and make a clicking sound when the male flexes its muscles. Cicadas repeat this movement on either side 300 to 400 times a second to create their unique sound.

Two eardrums are responsible for carrying sound from the cicada's abdomen to the outside.

By tightening the muscles surrounding its eardrum and extending its abdomen, the male cicada can alter the volume and pitch of its love song. The male's abdomen is almost hollow, which helps amplify its song.

Female cicadas don't have the organs to produce those buzzing songs. Instead, they respond with a quick flick of their wings, which makes a clicking sound.

What does a cicada sound like?

A single cicada can be loud. A full yard of the insects can be downright deafening. In 2021, I recorded the periodical cicadas in my front yard. And I can attest, they were noisy.

Each species has its own sound, and the chorus can reach 90 to 100 decibels – as loud as a lawn mower, CicadaMania says.

When will the cicadas come out?

Both huge broods will emerge from mid-May to late June, depending on location and weather.

If the weather is consistently warm and dry, the cicadas will finish mating sooner rather than later, which would mean a shorter season. Typically, their life span is four to six weeks, and they will start to die off in late June.

The timing of a 13- or 17-year cycle is one of the great mysteries of the insect world, according to Virginia Tech. Research and mathematical modeling suggest that the length of these brood cycles could be attributed to predatory avoidance.

Are cicadas and locust the same thing?

No, they are different species of insects. Locusts belong to the same family as grasshoppers and are far more destructive because they feed on a variety of plant life. Large swarms of locusts can cause severe damage to croplands.

Cicadas don't cause the same level of destruction as locusts. Although large swarms of cicadas can damage young trees as the insects lay their eggs in branches, larger trees can usually withstand the cicadas.

