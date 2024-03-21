Here's how Alabama universities are reacting to the state's new 'divisive concepts' law

Leaders of several state universities reacted this week to Alabama's new "divisive concepts" restrictions and shared their vision for the path ahead after the legislation was signed Wednesday by Gov. Kay Ivey.

The newly passed law restricts the implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion programs certain public entities, including public institutions of higher education.

The University of Alabama System released a statement signed by Chancellor Finis St. John and the three universities' respective presidents addressing how the institutions will adapt to the new law once it takes effect in October. The system consists of the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama at Huntsville.

"The University of Alabama System and each of its institutions are dedicated to our mission of providing exceptional educational, research and patient care experiences to all people, of all backgrounds, in welcoming and supportive environments that foster open thought, academic freedom and free expression. This priority will remain," the statement said.

"We recognize differences strengthen our campuses and help us successfully prepare students to live and work in a global society. We remain committed to recruiting and retaining outstanding students, faculty and staff from all backgrounds, providing open and equal access to resources and opportunities, and equipping all campus community members for success at our universities and beyond."

Students walk to and from classes in front of Denny Chimes on the Quad at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Ken Kitts, president of the University of North Alabama, said that the university had "been monitoring SB 129 since it was first introduced" and that UNA "moved away from the divisional structure and embraced a decentralized model for campus diversity efforts" in 2022.

"The new model also allows UNA to be well-positioned to adapt to changes that may be required under the new law. We will continue to work with campus stakeholders to ensure UNA maintains its welcoming environment for all students, faculty and staff," Kitts said in an email to UNA's students, faculty and staff.

Since the bill's passing, other organizations also have voiced their stances on the matter.

“The constant barrage of divisive concepts that have been pushed onto students at The University of Alabama over the past several years is incredibly alarming, and there is a strong sense of fear among students who quietly question the narratives that are imposed on them every day on campus. That must come to an end,” said Riley McArdle, Chairman of University of Alabama College Republicans. “We applaud the Alabama State Senate for passing this legislation, and we are particularly grateful to Senator Barfoot for leading the charge on this issue."

The Southern Poverty Law Center, expressed its disappointment in the bill, saying it goes against social justice in the state.

“This unjust and inhumane bill ignores the will of the people and threatens years of progress toward racial and social justice and LGBTQ+ rights for generations to come,” said Jerome Dees, Alabama policy director of the SPLC Action Fund. “Students and workers value diversity, equity and inclusion in their schools and workplaces because it makes us all safer."

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama universities react to the state's new 'divisive concepts' law