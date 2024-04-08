Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's poll

The nominations for The Herald-Mail Student of the Week are in, and you can now vote for the week's top student on our website.

Voting is open on our website until noon on Thursday, April 11.

We will announce the winner at heraldmailmedia.com on Friday, April 12, and in the print edition on Sunday, April 14.

Local school administrators nominated students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement, and provided the details on their accomplishments below.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list. If you don't see the poll, please refresh the page.

Our previous Student of the Week winner: Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See the winner for the week of April 1, 2024

And the nominees for The Herald-Mail Student of the Week are ...

Michelle Mulbah, South Hagerstown High School: Michelle, a sophomore, is a hard-working student who puts in 110% every day to ensure she is succeeding and helping those around her. Michelle should be acknowledged for her hard work and dedication to her achievement.

Payton Gish, Boonsboro High School: Payton, a senior, is secretary of the National English Honor Society and treasurer of the National Honor Society. She is vice president of Mu Alpha Theta, the National High School & Two-Year College Mathematics Honor Society, and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Payton is a three-season athlete, playing on the volleyball, tennis and Unified Bocce teams. She thrives with a challenging course load of Advanced Placement classes. Payton is always respectful, kind, and motivated, and always willing to give back to the community. Payton has been accepted to the University of Maryland, College Park, to study bioengineering.

Juliana Wood, Smithsburg High School: Juliana, a senior, is a complete rock star! She always gives 100% in her classes and is very passionate about helping others. Juliana is a member of the AVID college-readiness program and participates in many activities in the Smithsburg community. She is active in student government and has served as the Class of 2024 vice president. She is the treasurer for Youth United, a student volunteer program through United Way. Juliana is a reading tutor through the WCPS Apprenticeship program.

Delaney Miles, Williamsport High School: Delaney, a senior, has proven to be academically gifted as well as incredibly motivated, hard-working and persistent in her pursuits. Delaney is an outstanding scholar and a well-rounded individual. She has been an integral part of the school’s community, actively participating in various extracurricular activities such as the Student Government Association, varsity basketball, varsity softball and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Delaney's involvement in these activities showcases her ability to balance academics with leadership and athletic interests.

Grace-Lynn Wagoner, Global Vision Christian School Broadfording: Grace, a senior, is an honor roll student. She has served as an outstanding student aide in both pre-kindergarten and elementary classrooms. Grace-Lynn was a team captain on the girls varsity basketball team. Grace-Lynn has grown as a student leader. She leads with a servant's heart and helpful spirit. She stands strong against injustice. Grace-Lynn is a great encouragement to younger students, helping them to grow in their leadership capabilities.

Kayla Gatrell, Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School: Kayla, a senior, is an outstanding student in the Teacher Academy of Maryland Program. Kayla demonstrates tremendous creativity and is very passionate about her work with young children. She actively participates in the Best Buddies Club as a student ambassador and is a student math tutor. Kayla is a reading apprentice at Old Forge Elementary School east of Hagerstown. Kayla has an exceptional ability to connect with people in a team atmosphere. Her leadership ability motivates her learning groups. Kayla also volunteers as a feline foster parent for the Humane Society of Washington County.

Natalie Love, Clear Spring High School: Natalie, a sophomore, is enrolled in honors and AP courses. She participates in a variety of activities, both in and out of the school building. Natalie competes in dance, participates in community service and is an active FFA member who competed at the national level this year. She is a well-rounded and respectful Blazer.

Taylor Weller, Hancock Middle Senior High School: Taylor, a freshman, displays amazing academic achievement and behavior daily. She puts forth her best effort on every assignment and is continuously trying to improve her already great work. It is evident that Taylor's dedication to her education and personal growth knows no bounds. Taylor also demonstrates outstanding behavior and character. She is a great leader when it comes to athletics. Her athletic abilities shine on the court. Taylor is a great team player and always encourages her teammates.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Herald-Mail Student of the Week poll for the week of April 8, 2024