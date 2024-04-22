Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's poll

The nominations for The Herald-Mail Student of the Week are in, and you can now vote for the week's top student on our website.

Voting is open on our website until noon on Thursday, April 25.

We will announce the winner at heraldmailmedia.com on Friday, April 26, and in the print edition on Sunday, April 28.

Local school administrators nominated students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement, and provided the details on their accomplishments below.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list.

And the nominees for The Herald-Mail Student of the Week are ...

Camryn Eichelberger, Smithsburg High School: Camryn, a senior, is a compassionate, reliable, intelligent and trustworthy student. She is a team player, participating in volleyball, tennis and Unified bocce. She is a pivotal member of the Best Buddies program, as well as a student aide within the Connections program. Camryn is an all-around rock star within the halls of Smithsburg High, as well as in the Smithsburg community.

Louis Maciulla, St. Maria Goretti High School: Louis, a junior, is a Distinguished Honor and Advanced Placement student with a 4.19 GPA. As the Student Government Association junior class president, as well as a National Honor Society officer, he has coordinated community events and speakers for the student body. Louis is the Goretti baseball team manager and a member of the varsity soccer and golf teams. Valuing helping others, Louis has devoted over 300 hours to community service. For the past three years, he has owned and operated a self-started lawn care business. This summer he will begin an internship with a local civil engineering firm. Louis is a dedicated friend with a kind heart.

Jessica Cline, Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School: Jessica, a junior, is an eager, resilient and adventurous student who enjoys science and math. She has an outstanding 4.0+ GPA and is part of the Academy of Biomedical Sciences. Jessica was part of a team of three students who won gold medal/1st place at the 2024 Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) State Competition in the anatomy tournament. She also enjoys cheerleading and track. Jessica works and volunteers outside of school. She demonstrated her leadership skills by being co-captain of the Quiz Bowl team that won gold for the state SkillsUSA competition, and will compete in Atlanta for the national championship.

Elizabeth Warren, Williamsport High School: Elizabeth, a junior, has been a role model throughout her three years at Williamsport High. She is a hard worker who commits 100% to every endeavor. Elizabeth excels academically, challenging herself in honors classes and dual enrolled coursework. She is a member of the National Honor Society, plays volleyball and tennis for the school's Wildcats, and plays Unified bocce. Elizabeth is a member of student athlete leadership, the National Honor Society and student government.

Ethan Shoemaker, Heritage Academy: Ethan, a senior, is a three-sport athlete who has played a significant role in the soccer, basketball and baseball seasons. He is a member of the National Honor Society. Ethan helps with morning announcements. He also oversees putting up the flags every morning. Ethan is part of our apprenticeship program. He leaves in the afternoons and goes to a local welder to further develop in his trade.

Camari White, Global Vision Christian School Broadfording: Camari, a junior, is a natural leader who strives to have a positive influence on his peers. He has served as an outstanding student aide, an English as a Second Language (ESL) assistant, a test reader and a tutor/mentor to younger students. Camari is an honor roll student. He was a captain on the boys varsity basketball team.

Timmy Forrest, North Hagerstown High School: Timmy, a senior, is a great student and person. He has been a member of the North High Chorus for the past four years. He also has been a four-year member of the All-County Chorus. Timmy is president of the Tri- M Music Honor Society this school year. He has received outstanding ratings at both the county and state level in Solo and Ensemble. Timmy sang with the North High Chorus at the Maryland Symphony Orchestra's "Home for the Holidays" concert. He was awarded Student of the Month by the symphony for April. Timmy recently installed mirrors in the chorus room as part of his Eagle Scout project.

Riley Troxell, South Hagerstown High School: Riley, a senior, placed first in the Washington County Indoor Track Championship, while setting a new county meet record in the pole vault. She is a scholar athlete maintaining a high GPA.

Lydia Colosimo, Hancock Middle Senior High School: Lydia, a sophomore, is being recognized for her exceptional qualities in leadership, academics and service. Lydia spearheaded the establishment of the school’s 3D printing program. After initially enrolling in a self-paced MakerBot certification as a personal endeavor, Lydia went above and beyond by mastering the skill and teaching it to others. Lydia maintains outstanding academic performance, reflected in her excellent grades and membership in the National Honor Society and the National Spanish Honor Society. She also is a member of Upward Bound. Lydia's super powers are organization and helpfulness. She offers her support to students and staff, including taking care of the Science Department's two Madagascar hissing cockroaches. Another example is Lydia’s dedication to the school’s media center, where she assists with a multitude of tasks such as circulation and inventory. Her dedication to best-quality standards is greatly appreciated.

