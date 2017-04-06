Hennessey Just Built a 1000-HP Camaro ZL1 to Challenge the Demon

From Road & Track

Dodge's crazy powerful Challenger SRT Demon makes its debut next week, but John Hennessey is trying to steal its thunder. He's doing it with the Exorcist, a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 making 1000 horsepower with its 6.2-liter supercharged V8. That's a 450 horsepower more than a standard ZL1, which to be clear, is a seriously quick car.

Hennessey Performance got all that power by upgrading the ZL1's supercharger and intercooler, as well as adding a new camshaft, new stainless steel headers, a new air intake, and an ECU tune. Torque rises to 966 lb-ft at 4400 rpm and the engine can be mated to either a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic.

On optional 315-mm rear drag radials, Hennessey says The Exorcist will hit 60 mph in under 3 seconds and run the quarter-mile in under 10 seconds. Sheesh.

The drag radials are part of a $8995 drag pack which also includes a beefed up drive shaft, a jack, and a tool kit. For $6995, Hennessey also offers a road race package that includes a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires on 20-inch Hennessey wheels.

To turn your ZL1 into an Exorcist, you'll need to send Hennessey $55,000 on top of the Camaro's $61,000 base price. For an automatic-equipped Exorcist, add in $9950 for Hennessey to beef up the transmission to handle the power.

You can order a turnkey Exorcist directly from either Hennessey or a Chevy dealer, or send your own ZL1 down to Hennessey's Texas shop for the upgrades. Hennessey only plans on building 100 examples per year, and each comes with a 2-year/24,000-mile warranty.

All we hope is that someone lines up a Demon and an Exorcist for a drag battle. It'll be one for the ages.

