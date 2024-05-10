Help ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ from your mailbox on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This Saturday, you can help feed families in need right from your mailbox.

Every year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect donations of non-perishable food items on their routes in order to benefit local food pantries.

“Since launching in 1993, the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has grown into the nation’s largest one-day food drive, helping to fill the shelves of food banks in cities and towns throughout the United States,” reads the NALC website.

Last year, local branches collected over 99,000 pounds of food.

Construction begins on new affordable housing complex in east Wichita

All you have to do to participate is fill a bag with non-perishable foods and leave it near your mailbox or parcel box on Saturday. No glass containers.

The Kansas Food Bank provided a list of the most needed items:

Canned fruits and vegetables

Peanut butter and canned beans

Tuna or other canned meats

Meals in a can (soup, stew, and/or chili)

Some people may have already received a blue plastic bag in the mail from the Kansas Food Bank with the same instructions:

“Individuals who live in an apartment complex or who have cluster boxes can participate if the branch in their area is signed on to participate. Some Post Office locations with P.O. Boxes will also accept donations but the customer should confirm with the Post Office prior to bringing donations in: https://tools.usps.com/locations/home.htm,” said the NALC.

For those who would like to participate virtually, every $1 will help provide up to four meals for food-insecure Kansans. Click here to donate.

For more information from the Kansas Food Bank, click here.

For more information from the NALC, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.