Heavy rain, flood watch, strong winds forecasted for Saturday in North Jersey

Heavy rain with potential thunderstorms, a flood watch and strong winds are in the forecast for Saturday as most of Northern New Jersey will see a barrage of rain throughout the day.

Two to three inches of rainfall are expected in numerous New Jersey counties such as Bergen, Passaic and Essex. Some counties in Southern New Jersey may even see four inches of rain.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will be in effect from 8 a.m. on Saturday until 2 a.m. on Sunday. Counties such as Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Union and Hudson may see flooding due to excessive rainfall.

The heaviest amount of rain is expected to occur in the afternoon between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to the Bergen County Department of Public Safety.

"We are expecting heavy rainfall and high winds across the state tomorrow, as well as localized flooding. Stay safe and stay dry!" Gov. Phil Murphy posted on X, formerly Twitter, Friday night.

The National Weather Service warning for Saturday's storm.

Flooding

Runoff from the rain will result in minor to moderate flash flooding of rivers, small creeks, streams, and other lowlying and flood prone locations. Some rivers that are expected to be affected are Hackensack River's high tide, Passaic River's high tide at East Rutherford and Saddle River in Lodi.

Saddle River is expected to crest at five feet on Saturday. Passaic and Hackensack River may reach their high tide overnight on Saturday going into Sunday morning between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

High winds

Winds will also be strong in Northern New Jersey. Winds gusts could reach up to 30 miles per hour on Saturday. The Bergen County Division of Emergency Management warns residents that winds could cause down tree limbs, resulting in power outages.

Temperatures will be mild as the high is suppose to reach 50 degrees during the day and a low of around 28 degrees in the evening.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather: Flood watch, strong winds on Saturday