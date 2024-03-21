How bad will the weather be in NJ this Saturday? Up to 3 inches of rain expected

New Jersey residents should expect a wet start to the weekend, with multiple inches of rain bringing yet another threat of flooding to much of the area, weather experts said.

Bergen, Morris and Passaic counties could see 2 to 3 inches of rain from Friday night through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of the shore may be hit even harder with up to 4 inches, while Sussex and Warren counties are projected to get 1.5 to 2 inches during the storm.

The rain is expected to pick up throughout North Jersey after 2 a.m. Saturday, becoming "heavy at times" before ending early Sunday, according to the NWS online forecast. Residents in Sussex and Warren could also see some snow mixed into the start of the precipitation, though little to no accumulation is expected.

Willowbrook Boulevard is flooded as part of the Willowbrook Plaza parking lot houses a pile of snow on Jan. 14, 2024 in Wayne, NJ.

In addition to the rain, the NWS expects strong winds to develop as the system moves out of the area Saturday night. Residents may experience downed trees and power outages as a result, the weather service said.

Fortunately, North Jerseyans looking to enjoy the start of spring will have a nicer day Sunday. The forecast throughout the region calls for sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 40s, leading into highs in the 50s to start next week.

Despite the season change, the upcoming forecast continues a trend of heavy bouts of rain in the area since the end of 2023. The wet weather prompted a visit from Gov. Phil Murphy to Little Falls amid one of the storms in January, which caused flooding in the nearby Passaic River.

