Heat risk forecast for the Sacramento Valley this weekend. How high will temps rise?

If you’re planning to spend some time outdoors this weekend, be prepared for potential heat risk in the Sacramento Valley.

As temperatures continue to trend up, there will be areas of moderate heat risk across Northern California from Saturday to Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Plan ahead for warmer weather, especially for the vulnerable populations,” the weather service said on X, formerly called Twitter.

Expect areas of Moderate Heat Risk in the Valley over the next several days as warmer temperatures continue across interior NorCal. Plan ahead for warmer weather, especially for the vulnerable populations!



Here’s what to expect in Sacramento and who might be vulnerable during these hot weather conditions:

What does heat risk mean?

The heat risk scale, or the NWS HeatRisk Prototype, provides a forecast that shows the likelihood of heat-related problems occurring.

From little or no risk (0) to extreme risk (4), the scale calculates how hot it is compared to normal, how long the heat lasts and if it’s likely to cause health issues based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This weekend’s heat risk will range from minor (1) to moderate (2).

“This level of heat affects most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration,” the National Weather Service said on X.

Who’s at risk?

Vulnerable individuals include those who are pregnant, newborns, children, older adults and those with a chronic illness. These groups are more at risk due to age and conditions that make it difficult to regulate high temperatures.

To stay safe in the heat, the National Weather Service said the following:

Never leave anyone in a closed car.

Drink plenty of water.

Use air conditioners and stay in the shade.

Wear loose clothing.

With areas of Moderate Heat Risk in the forecast the next several days, ensure that your loved ones who are in vulnerable populations are safe, as they can be more sensitive to increasing temperatures. #CAwx



Heat Risk: https://t.co/DmUPnHbhKR

What’s in the weather forecast for Sacramento this weekend?

This weekend’s weather forecast shows clear and sunny skies across Sacramento.

On Saturday, the heat risk will be moderate. The high will be near 93 degrees and the low will be around 59. Expect light and variable winds, ranging from 5 to 7 mph, in the evening.

The wind will continue on Sunday at around 7 mph. With minor heat risk, temperatures will see a high around 91 and a low around 57 degrees.

What’s next for Sacramento weather?

Next week, the weather forecast shows more clear and sunny skies.

Monday’s heat risk is minor, with a temperatures high of 88 degrees and a low near 56.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the 90s and low temperatures will be in the 50s. The heat risk will be moderate.

