'Heartbreaking and infuriating': 3 puppies rescued, 1 killed, in parked car in Disney Springs

One puppy died while three others were rescued after their owner left them in a car parked inside a Disney Springs parking garage in Orange County, Florida.

The Orange County Animal Services, in a news release, said that four “Bernedoodle” (Bernese Mountain Dog, Poodle) puppies were recovered from a car parked in a Disney Springs parking garage last Saturday evening. One of the puppies was found to be unresponsive and had to be euthanized due to the extent of the injuries, despite "intervention by paramedics and Veterinary Emergency Clinic."

The other three puppies, meanwhile, were able to "recover with aid," and were adopted by staff of the Reedy Creek Fire Department, the animal services organization said.

The puppies' owner told authorities that he had recently purchased the puppies from an Ohio breeder. He said that he had stopped at Disney Springs to have dinner with family and had left the puppies in the car with the windows slightly cracked, assuming the conditions would be suitable for the dogs. The OSAS said that the owner had been gone for approximately 90 minutes before the puppies were found.

The high temperature recorded in Orlando on May 4 was 87 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com. Authorities did not specify what the conditions inside the car were when the puppies were rescued but emphasized that temperatures inside parked cars can rise over 120 degrees.

Owner may be charged for animal cruelty, says sheriff's office

Under Florida law, it is illegal to leave an animal locked and unattended inside a parked vehicle without adequate ventilation, the OCAS, said in a post on Facebook, explaining that the temperatures can quickly rise inside park vehicles, which can be damaging for pets.

The OCAS said that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing the matter to determine if any charges can be filed against the owner. The sheriff's office, in an email to USA TODAY, said that the matter is an active investigation "still in its early stages."

"Our Agricultural Crimes Unit investigators believe that they will have probable cause for felony animal cruelty charges in this case," the sheriff's office said.

A Bernedoodle puppy recovered from a car parked in a Disney Springs parking garage in Orange County, Florida.

'Heartbreaking and infuriating'

The OCAS is also urging pet owners to exercise more care when it comes to their furry friends and not leave them unattended in cars.

“Every summer we deal with cases like this, where someone runs into a store, the mall or similar venue and opts to leave their pet in the car, assuming it’ll be a short trip,” OCAS Division Manager Diane Summers said in a statement. “It’s heartbreaking and infuriating for our staff and animal loving community when pet owners make this mistake as preventable tragedy can and does occur.”

Summers added that pet owners have the misconception that shade or a cracked window will be sufficient for the animal when in reality it is the opposite, especially during the summer months in Florida.

The animal services organization said that a similar incident took place at a Goodwill in Orlando last month. A pet owner left their 7-month-old Shih Tzu, Beethoven, in the car while they went shopping. When the puppy was rescued, the Orange County Fire Rescue recorded a temperature of 140 degrees in the car, said OCAS. After Beethoven recovered from the ordeal, he was released to a rescue group.

"We at OCAS just ask our community to please remember that they are more than just pets," OCAS said. "They are more than possessions. To remember that they need us, more than we need them. And that most of the time, they cannot survive without us. We shouldn’t put these gentle hearts at risk."

Authorities have also requested anyone who witnesses a pet left behind in a car without air-conditioning to immediately contact their local law enforcement authorities.

