Health department warning of blue-green algae bloom in West Palm area

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is investigating a blue-green algae bloom in the C-17 Canal off Congress Avenue in suburban West Palm Beach and warning the public to avoid contact with the water there.

The department is testing samples of the water with the algae, which can produce toxins harmful to humans and pets, as well as to fish and plant life. Among humans they are especially harmful to very young or elderly people, as well as those who are immunocompromised. Exposure to blue-green algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. High exposures to toxins from the algae can affect the liver and nervous system.

While fish tested from water with blue-green algae show no significant accumulation of toxins in their edible parts, in can accumulate in their organs. The Department of Health recommends rinsing fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throwing out the guts and cooking the fish well before consuming, and not consuming shellfish from waters with blue-green algae blooms.

Blue-green algae, which can appear in foul-smelling floating mats, or as scum, foam or paint on waters' surfaces, are fueled by pollutants discharged into waterways.

