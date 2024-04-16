Health care professionals: Names to Know

Cornerstone VNA welcomes New Board Member

Mark Farrell

ROCHESTER – Cornerstone VNA, your local nonprofit home health and hospice care organization, is pleased to welcome and introduce the newest member of their Board of Directors, Mark Farrell.

Farrell is a resident of Northwood, N.H., and serves as the Director of Manufacturing Operations at Laars Heating Systems Company in Rochester, N.H. He has over 46 years of manufacturing experience, which includes 40 years in manufacturing management and 36 years with Laars. His volunteer activities have included 18 years as a Scoutmaster, 10 years serving on the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors—where he chaired the board for two years—four years as Vice Chair on the Gafney Home for the Aged Board of Directors, and an additional three years on the Frisbie Hospital Board of Trustees. Farrell has also been serving as a member of Cornerstone VNA’s Fund Development Committee since December 2022. Through his years of volunteer service and his professional career, Farrell brings a wealth of knowledge to the Cornerstone VNA Board of Directors with his experience in community philanthropy and outreach.

Farrell shares, “I was so excited to have been nominated and approved to serve on the board at Cornerstone VNA. I am looking forward to continuing my goal of helping the board with my experience to further its mission and to further help our community.” According to Julie Reynolds, RN, MS, President/CEO, “Mark is a longtime supporter and is familiar with our programs and services. We are extremely excited and proud to have him join our Board of Directors. He is continually active in the community as a volunteer and businessperson and will be invaluable as we continue to advance the mission of Cornerstone VNA.”

Cornerstone VNA currently serves Rockingham, Strafford, Belknap and Carroll Counties in New Hampshire and York County in Maine. The team at Cornerstone VNA provides award-winning care and support through five distinct programs: Home Care, Hospice Care, Palliative Care, Life Care-Private Duty, and Community Care. For 111 years, Cornerstone VNA has been committed to providing services to people of all ages so that families can stay together at home, even when facing the challenges of aging, surgical recovery, chronic or life-threatening illnesses or end-of-life care. To learn more about Cornerstone VNA, visit www.cornerstonevna.org or call 800-691-1133.

