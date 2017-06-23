Health Care Declassified No. 4: Was the Obamacare process really more transparent?

Yahoo News peeks behind the curtain of secrecy surrounding the Republican health care bill to learn what we can about what it may contain. We’ll combine our own reporting with the best insights from around the Internet to give you the latest on the future of health care in America.

Now that Republicans have formally introduced their version of a proposal to repeal Obamacare, their Democratic colleagues are ramping up the opposition into overdrive.

One of the most popular attacks from Democrats on the entire process has been that both the House and Senate versions of the American Health Care Act were written in secrecy, whereas their own efforts to pass Obamacare allowed for committee hearings, public comment and a robust amendment process.

Remarks like these from Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., are typical.

“Let me just say, I watched carefully all of the hearings that went on [when Obamacare was passed],” McCaskill said. “I was not a member of this committee at the time, although I would have liked to be. Sen. [Chuck] Grassley was the ranking member. Dozens of Republican amendments were offered and accepted in that hearing process.”

McCaskill then contrasted that process with the current attempts by congressional Republicans to roll back Obamacare.

“We’re not even going to have a hearing on a bill that impacts one-sixth of our economy. We’re not going to have an opportunity to offer a single amendment,” she continued. “It is all being done with an eye to try to get it by with 50 votes and the vice president.”

But was the process in 2009 and 2010, when Obamacare was passed, really transparent? And how will it compare to what we will see next week, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., hopes to have a vote on the repeal proposal?

The biggest differences between the Obamacare and AHCA processes is in the committee hearing process. While Republicans held a small number of meetings in the House on the AHCA and health care reform, no such hearings have been held on the Senate side.

View photos President Barack Obama signs his health care bill in the East Room of the White House, March 23, 2010. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP) More

This contrasts with how Obamacare was constructed, where Congress held more than 30 hearings on health care in the year before the bill was first introduced in the House in June 2009.

Once the bill was introduced, committees continued their work examining and modifying the bill. On the Senate side, scores of hearings were held in the finance and health, education, labor and pensions committees. In the latter alone, the markup period, when amendments can be proposed, considered and adopted, stretched for over a month and more than 500 amendments were made.

These efforts also continued in the finance committee and was, at times, a bipartisan effort. A group of three Democratic lawmakers, Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., Sen. Jeff Bingaman, D-N.M., and Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D., elected to work with three of their Republican colleagues, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., and Olympia Snowe, R-Maine, to form a coalition informally dubbed “the gang of six.”

While no formal legislation came out of the gang of six’s efforts, many of their ideas were incorporated into the committee’s version of the bill, which Snowe even voted for in committee. All in all, that committee considered 564 amendments.

But then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., also engaged in some legislative maneuvering that Democrats now are conveniently forgetting. After disparate bills emerged from the finance and HELP committees, Reid worked behind closed doors to merge the two proposals, unveiling his own bill on Nov. 18, 2009 before submitting it to the Congressional Budget Office for analysis.

In order to bring it to the Senate floor more easily, Reid also attached the text of the health care measure to an unrelated bill modifying a tax credit used by veterans, skirting normal procedure. The debate on the Senate floor was the second-longest consecutive session in Senate history and amendments from both parties were considered and voted on during that time.