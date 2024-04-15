Head-on collision in Phelan leaves both drivers dead

A head-on collision in Phelan late Sunday left a man and a woman dead, officials said.

The wreck was first reported about 8:15 p.m. at Phelan Road, just east of Tumbleweed Road, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

A 38-year-old Oak Hills woman was driving a 2018 GMC Yukon east along Phelan Road just prior to the collision, CHP Officer Xavier Rodriguez said in a written statement. A 27-year-old Phelan man was headed west in a 2015 Subaru Forester.

"The driver of the GMC Yukon veered to the left from the eastbound lane, crossing the left turn lane, into the westbound lane and into the path of the Subaru," Rodriguez said. "The driver of the GMC Yukon crashed into the front of the Subaru Forester."

Paramedics pronounced the man who had been driving the Subaru dead at the scene, officials said. The driver of the GMC succumbed to her injuries at a hospital a short time later.

A passenger from the GMC was hospitalized with major injuries, according to the CHP.

The identities of the man and woman killed in the collision had not been released Monday pending positive identification and notification of family by San Bernardino County coroner's officials.

The incident is being investigated by the CHP's Victorville Office. Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was asked to contact the office at (760) 241-1186.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 2 killed in Phelan head-on crash