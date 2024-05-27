Hazmat, fire crews respond to commercial building in Dayton

Fire and hazmat crews are responding to a commercial building in Dayton Sunday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Around 8:20 p.m., Dayton fire crews were dispatched to SugarCreek Packing at 1241 N Gettysburg Avenue on reports of a commercial fire alarm.

Shortly after, hazmat crews were dispatched to the building.

The dispatch supervisor said there were no injuries.

It is unclear why hazmat crews were called to the building.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

