Hayward sideshow thwarted in multi-agency operation

(KRON) — A sideshow that was about to erupt near a Hayward intersection over the weekend was thwarted by a multi-agency operation, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. The operation was conducted by the Regional Sideshow Enforcement Team (RESET), which in addition to the ACSO, is comprised of the Hayward Police Department, California Highway Patrol and San Leandro Police Department.

Intelligence received by RESET indicated a sideshow was about to take place near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Harder Road, officials said. Officers responded and disrupted the sideshow before it could escalate and overtake the intersection.

The operation resulted in:

65 traffic stops

21 citations

6 misdemeanor and 5 felony arrrests

2 firearms with high-capacity magazines seized

10 vehicles towed

“Several dangers exist with illegal sideshows,” the ACSO said. “Law enforcement continues to pursue new technological equipment that will assist in safely capturing fleeing suspects.”

The operation was assisted by air support from ACSO, CHP and the Oakland Police Department.

