Hawaii island psychologist sentenced for assaulting teen patient

May 26—1/1

Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

Reuben Lelah

Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? to continue reading.

Get unlimited access

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

A 72-year-old Kailua-Kona clinical psychologist on Friday was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage boy in 2019.

Reuben Lelah, who was initially indicted June 27 on two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault, pleaded guilty March 15 to two counts of second-­degree sexual assault.

Kona Circuit Judge Kimberly Tsuchiya sentenced him to 10 years for each of the crimes, to be served consecutively, and gave credit for the few days of time served. Lelah was arrested in June and released July 5 on a $40,000 bond.

Lelah admitted to sexually assaulting a person identified by the initials A.S., who was born in 2005, making him roughly 19 years old now. The assaults took place on two occasions on or between June 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019.

Had he been convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual assault, each carrying a maximum 20-year term, he could have received a 40-year sentence.

Prosecutors in February offered Lelah the option to admit to two counts of second-­degree sexual assault and the state would recommend prison, with the caveat that he agree to 18 months in jail. The second option was for Lelah to plead guilty to two counts of sexual assault in the third degree, but he would have had to agree to a five-year prison sentence.

Defense attorney Aaron Wills said there was no plea deal because the judge did not bind himself to the agreement. The prosecution filed a superseding indictment on March 12, charging Lelah with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Lelah pleaded guilty on March 15 before Judge Robert Kim and he was convicted that day.

Deputy Prosecutor Annaliese Wolf declined to comment on the plea agreement and sentencing.

The victim's family on June 27 filed a civil complaint with the Third (Kona) Circuit Court against Loving Service Foundation, a Hawaii nonprofit corporation, and Reuben Lelah.

According to the complaint, Lelah is a licensed clinical psychologist offering certain counseling and psychological services through Loving Service Foundation.

The foundation's principal place of business is located at Lelah's residence at 73-4340 Huehue St. in Kailua-­Kona, and he is its president and treasurer, the complaint says.

The plaintiff was receiving psychology treatment and counseling services from Lelah through the foundation, the complaint says.

"Plaintiff's relationship to Defendants, as a vulnerable child and psychology patient, was one in which Plaintiff was subject to the ongoing influence, trust and care of Defendant Lelah," the complaint says.

It alleges that after establishing care as a patient, Lelah used information from therapy sessions to convince the child's parents to allow him to live at his home, assuming a parental role.

It also alleges Lelah intentionally, recklessly or with gross negligence touched and manipulated the boy's body in a sexual manner and sexually abused him.

The family's attorney declined to comment on the conviction and sentencing.