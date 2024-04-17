‘I hate seeing myself on TV’: Abilene murder victim’s family continues to fight for justice 6 years later

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s been six years since the body of a missing young Levelland woman, 20-year-old Jeannie Quinn, was found in Abilene, and to this day her case remains unsolved.

‘He told me he would never confess’: No charges made in 2018 Abilene murder

Police discovered Jeannie’s remains in a wooded area in far northwest Abilene on April 17, 2018, where her death was ruled a homicide. The last person she was known to be with was Ricky Don Henderson, who was quickly named a person of interest but has never officially been charged in Jeannie’s case.

Person of interest in Abilene murder indicted in 1993 disappearance of wife

Henderson was also a suspect in his wife’s disappearance. 21-year-old Stephanie Meeks Henderson was last heard from in November 1993. Her case was cold for years. That was until March 2021 when Texas Rangers testified to Henderson’s involvement, indicting him on a Murder charge in connection to Stephanie’s disappearance.

Prior to that indictment, Henderson was accused of two drug charges unrelated to the two young women in December 2018. He currently remains at the Preston E. Smith Unit in Lamesa. According to the TDCJ, Henderson has been eligible for parole since June 2022, but his last request for parole was denied in November 2023. His case will be reviewed again this November, and he is projected to be released in October 2036.

Person of interest in Abilene murder receives 20 years for drug charge

A statement released by the Abilene Police Department regarding the current status of Henderson and his involvement within the Quinn murder case reads:

“The Abilene Police Department has followed up on many leads in this investigation and has continually worked with Ms. Quinn’s family. The person of interest in this case, 60-year-old Ricky Don Henderson, is presently in prison on two unrelated drug cases in Lamesa, TX. Currently, the department does not have enough evidence to file this case with the District Attorney’s Office. If anyone has information regarding this case, we urge you to contact the Abilene Police Department’s non-emergency number at 673-8331 or Abilene Crime Stoppers at 676-8477 (676-TIPS).”

Jeannie’s Uncle John told KTAB/KRBC he will continue to fight for justice for his niece.

“Until… you know, he answers to that crime, we’ll just keep doing this,” said Quinn.

On many occasions, Quinn has sat face-to-face with Henderson since his 2018 incarceration.

“I want him to look at me,” Quinn shared as he described one interaction with Henderson. “‘Look up when you speak to me, look at me in the face when you speak to me,’ and he goes, ‘it’s because of you I’m in here!’ And I was like, ‘because of me?’ I- was like, ‘I didn’t put you in here.'”

Despite all the family heartache that comes with revisiting his young niece’s unsolved death each year, Quinn said he will continue to show his tenacity for justice.

“You know what? I hate doing this. I hate it. I hate seeing myself on TV, but I have to do it because I said I wasn’t gonna stop,” added Quinn.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.