Harvard man pleads guilty to assault

Apr. 3—A 47-year-old Harvard man arrested in November for threatening a woman with a knife and gun pleaded guilty Tuesday in Latah County District Court.

Adam Long pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, and his charge for domestic battery would be dismissed under the plea agreement.

Long was arrested by regional SWAT team members Nov. 20 at his Harvard home a day after a woman reported he had threatened her with a knife and a 9mm gun while they were at his residence off Idaho Highway 6.

Long pointed a handgun at her face. Later, when she tried to drive away, he reportedly shot at her vehicle's tire.

The victim had a laceration on her hand and bruises, but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Long's plea agreement would suspend his sentence of 1 1/2 to five years in prison. He would instead be put on a three-year probation and get credit for time served in jail.