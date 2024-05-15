Harry's Old Place restaurant in Winter Haven temporarily closed after fire

Harry's Old Place in Winter Haven was ravaged by a fire Monday afternoon.

Harry’s Old Place restaurant in Winter Haven remained closed Wednesday because of damage from a fire that broke out Monday.

Units from Polk County Fire Rescue responded early Monday afternoon to a call from the restaurant at 3751 Cypress Gardens Road. Crews observed smoke coming from the back of the restaurant and worked quickly to extinguish the fire, PCFR reported on its social media sites.

Eight PCFR units responded to the scene, receiving assistance from the Winter Haven Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. The fire was believed to be caused by an electrical issue, PCFR said.

A local favorite since 1992, Harry's Old Place on Cypress Gardens Road is temporarily closed after a Monday afternoon fire.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a call to the restaurant yielded a recording saying that the business remained temporarily closed.

“We are working to get repairs done and hope to be open soon,” the recording said. The restaurant overlooking Ned Lake opened in 1992.

