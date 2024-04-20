Harrisburg stabbing suspects arrested in New York, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The two suspects in a weekend stabbing in Harrisburg that left a woman in critical condition were captured out-of-state, according to police.

Harrisburg Police confirmed on Friday that Dion Johnson, 38, and Yolanda Lower, 46, who both face attempted homicide and other charges, were arrested in New York.

The stabbing that left a woman with non-life threatening injuries happened at the 1200 block of Chestnut Street on Saturday, April 13. The woman is currently recovering at the hospital, police say, and her condition is improving.

Other than attempted homicide, the duo faces felony charges of aggravated assault, and conspiracy, along with misdemeanor charges of possession instrument and conspiracy, online court dockets state.

