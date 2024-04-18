Harmony career fair is Saturday

Apr. 17—MIDLAND — Harmony Public Schools, the largest STEM-focused charter public school network in Texas, is hosting a job fair in Midland this weekend for its newest West Texas campus, Harmony Science Academy-Midland, as well as its original Permian Basin campus, Harmony Science Academy-Odessa.

The career fair will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 at the Harmony Science Academy-Midland Admissions Office, located at 4400 N. Midland Drive, Suite 404, in Midland. Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resume. Pre-screening/interviews will take place on-site. Walk-ins are also welcome. Participants may also register in advance at harmonytx.org/jobfair.

Candidates may preview current openings at harmonytx.org/Jobs.

Harmony offers competitive salaries, with the average teacher salary of $67,000. However, Harmony teachers may earn up to $100,000 annually with additional bonuses for teacher experience, hard-to-teach subjects, club sponsorship and selection to the Teacher Incentive Allotment pool.

Harmony also offers comprehensive benefits, career growth and paid professional development opportunities, as well as early release Fridays at 1 p.m. each week.

Harmony Public Schools is a free, open-enrollment public charter school with campuses located in more than 20 communities across Texas. Harmony's curriculum focuses on STEM learning, college and career preparation, and character education.

Harmony is now accepting applications for both students and team members for the 2024-25 school year.

Harmony Science Academy-Midland will open for the first time in August 2024. The campus will be located in temporary facilities while construction continues on its main campus, which will debut in 2025.