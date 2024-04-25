What happens now that the 11 fake electors have been indicted in Arizona? Here's what to know

On Wednesday, April 24, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced that 11 Arizona Republicans were indicted on criminal charges for falsely attesting that Donald Trump won the presidential race in this state in 2020. Another seven individuals, not formally identified, were also charged for having aided in what is known as a fake electors scheme. Arizonans narrowly favored Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The 11 Arizonans who presented themselves as the official presidential electors from Arizona have each been charged with nine criminal counts. While the names of seven others have yet to be officially revealed, clues in the 58-page indictment make it clear that the architects of Trump's national campaign to steal the election are also facing charges in Arizona. Those individuals appear to be Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, lawyers Jenna Ellis and Christina Bobb, and Trump advisers Boris Epshteyn and Michael Roman.

Trump, who is asking voters to return him to the White House, is “unindicted coconspirator 1,” according to the indictment.

In this special episode of The Gaggle, we sit down with state politics reporter Stacey Barchenger at The Republic's Capitol bureau to talk all things indictment. She notes that the usually outgoing and press-friendly attorney general has tailored her approach to this momentous case to reflect the gravity of the charges. And she recaps the indictment's key points and reflects on what may happen next.

Listen to the podcast: What's next for Arizona's fake electors?

Listen to The Gaggle on your favorite podcast app or stream the full episode below.

Read the episode transcript here. Please note that there might be slight discrepancies due to the AI used to transcribe the conversation.

