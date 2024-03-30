What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Monday, April 1

Capital Mall Triangle Subarea Plan public hearing: The Olympia Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, to receive public comments prior to making a recommendation to City Council on the Capital Mall Triangle Subarea Plan. Located on the westside of the City, the subarea is designated as an Urban Corridor and is one of the three areas in the city with the High Density Neighborhoods Overlay. The Subarea Plan provides for the Triangle to gradually transition to a high-density, walkable, mixed-use urban neighborhood with a mix of jobs, housing and services anchored by high frequency, direct transit service. This hearing can be attended virtually or in-person at City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave E. To attend via Zoom, register online in advance. To attend in-person, a computer with Zoom will be available in Room 207 to access the hearing and comment because the Planning Commission and staff will attend remotely. Comments will be accepted in writing, in person, or via Zoom. Written comments must be received by 5 p.m. April 1. Written statements may be submitted to Community Planning and Development Department, PO Box 1967, Olympia, WA 98507-1967 or to dginther@ci.olympia.wa.us.

Friendly Flower Garden Club monthly meeting: The meeting will be at Mountain Greens Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 5280 55th Lane SE, Lacey starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a brown bag lunch and May Day activities. The program will include history, customs, dancing and making a May basket to take home. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact mikowja2@gmail.com.

Welcome to Medicare Zoom Presentation: This presentation at 11 a.m. Monday is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements and Programs available to limited-income beneficiaries. To get a link to register, email ThurstonMasonShiba.volunteers@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext. 134. A registration link will be sent to you.

Tuesday, April 2

Lacey Fire District 3 celebrates 75 years of service: The public is invited to join Lacey Fire District’s 75th Anniversary celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at old Station 31, the current home of Pope John Paul II High School, 5608 Pacific Ave. SE. Antique fire apparatus from Lacey and local partner agencies will be on display highlighted by two centennial 1924 Model T engines. Guided tours of the building will be available providing a glimpse of the past when the structure served as the District’s headquarters station. At 4 p.m. there will be a short procession of the antique and current fire apparatus to an open house at the current Station 31, 1231 Franz St SE. Activities will include station tours, displays of apparatus and historic memorabilia, activities for kids and light refreshments.

Thursday, April 4

Olympia Farmers Market returns to high season schedule: The Olympia Farmers Market is thrilled to announce the return of the “High Season” schedule, starting Thursday, April 4. After being open only Saturdays during the winter, the market now will open its gates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, offering an expanded array of local produce, artisanal foods, and handmade crafts. Olympia Mayor Dontae Payne will ring the opening day bell Thursday. The market is resuming Senior Day on Thursdays, extending special discounts to patrons aged 55 and above.

Throughout 2021, Looking Back is featuring events and people from the Sylvester’s Window cityscape project, now available online. The 2001 cityscape features the Olympia Farmers Market, near the northern tip of the Port of Olympia. The market, one of the largest in Puget Sound, was built at this location in 1996. Photograph selected and captioned by Deborah Ross on behalf of the Olympia Historical Society and Bigelow House Museum. For more information, see https://olympiahistory.org/2001-2/ Deborah Ross/Courtesy photo

History Talk on Backyard Birding: Guest speaker George Walter will speak on how to better appreciate and enjoy birds. In this illustrated talk, he will discuss local birds, their habits and identifying characteristics. He is the environmental program manager at the Nisqually Indian Tribe’s natural resources department. He’s been observing birds for over 40 years. April’s History talk will be held at noon Thursday at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW. Admission is free, but register in advance. Doors will open at 11:45am.

Friday, April 5

Public and county staff invited to meet new County Manager: Thurston County will host a County Manager Meet and Greet Open House from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Atrium, 3000 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia, so people can meet Leonard Hernandez, who is to begin his job Monday, April 1. This open house-style meet and greet offers no option for virtual attendance and includes no formal presentation.

Daughters of the American Revolution hosts American Revolution Experience Traveling Exhibit: The DAR will host the American Revolution Experience at the Schmidt House in Tumwater beginning Friday, April 5. The pop-up exhibition includes display panels and interactive digital kiosks that use storytelling, illustration, technology and unique artifacts and primary accounts to connect audiences with the people and places who shaped the birth of the United States. The exhibit will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 5 to April 17 excluding Mondays and Tuesdays at the Schmidt House. Some docents will dress in colonial garb. Families are especially welcome on Sundays with hosting by Children of the American Colonists and Children of the American Revolution, with some student-played background music on the resident Steinway grand piano. Admission is free. The Schmidt House, owned and operated by the Olympia Tumwater Foundation, is at 330 Schmidt Place SW in Tumwater. It is among only three venues in Western Washington that will host the American Revolution Experience in 2024.

Saturday, April 6

Furniture Bank open: The nonprofit Thurston County Furniture Bank is open the first and third Saturdays of every month from 9 a.m. to noon and is located at 2121 Log Cabin Road SE, Olympia. The Furniture Bank building is at the back of the parking lot. Donations of gently used furniture are accepted and those looking for furniture are welcomed. For more information, go to Furniture Bank of Thurston County — Olympia CRC.

WET Science Center hosts Seuss & Juice: The center will celebrate National Poetry Month by inviting visitors to “read a book, write a rhyme, and if you have time, make a craft and drink juice of the Dr. Seuss kind.” All ages are welcome at the center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.

Arbor Day Tree Give-away: In honor of Arbor Day, the city of Lacey is giving away eight types of bare-root, native trees: Cascara, Mock Orange, Pacific Crabapple, Pacific Ninebark, Paper Birch, Red Elderberry, Red Flowering Currant and Tall Oregon Grape. The event is free, but only one tree per person. It will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until supplies last at Huntamer Park on Woodland Square Loop.

