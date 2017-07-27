‘What Happened’: Hillary’s new book isn’t out yet, but Twitter is already making fun of the title

“What Happened,” Hillary Clinton’s campaign memoir, will be released next month. (Simon & Schuster)

Hillary Clinton’s book publisher released the title and cover of her upcoming campaign memoir on Thursday. And it was quickly mocked online.

In “What Happened” — due from Simon & Schuster on Sept. 12 — Clinton chronicles her stunning defeat in the 2016 presidential election, a race “marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules.”

“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net,” Clinton writes in the introduction of the book, her seventh. “Now I’m letting my guard down.”

But it was the title Twitter users seized upon, with Clinton’s detractors offering their own explanations for her downfall. The tweets ranged from the pointed (“what happened … is you ran the worst campaign in history”) to the clever (a cover showing an outline of the state of Michigan) to the cruel (a GIF of her collapsing as she left a 9/11 commemoration with what her campaign belatedly admitted was pneumonia).

Alternate cover for @HillaryClinton's upcoming book pic.twitter.com/aWoGXLyk14 — America Rising PAC (@AmericaRising) July 27, 2017





Hillary's upcoming book is called, "What Happened?" I can write the book for you in 3 words: The American People. #ThursdayThoughts — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 27, 2017









WHAT HAPPENED by Hillary Clinton… pic.twitter.com/3SZin7fiPe — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 27, 2017









#whathappened Hillary, is, you ran the worst campaign in history. — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) July 27, 2017





It'd be funny if Hillary Clinton's entire book was her emails. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) July 27, 2017





“What Happened” is you are the sort of person who thought publishing a book called “What Happened” was a good idea. That’s what happened. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) July 27, 2017





"What Happened" This happened. pic.twitter.com/gBxfSmorrC — Down the Rabbit Hole (@Jenlee2425Jen) July 27, 2017













Hillary Clinton announces title of new book: pic.twitter.com/ZLreOb8xDD — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 27, 2017





It wasn’t long before the hashtag #BetterNamesForHillarysBook began trending.





#BetterNamesForHillarysBook: Excuses, A Memoir By Hillary Clinton…

Much More Accurate Than "What Happened" I'm Thinkin' pic.twitter.com/j9lO7lTC21 — DeplorableRāzərbak (@MediaJuggernaut) July 27, 2017





How To Lose Elections And Alienate People #BetterNamesForHillarysBook — brownOUT (@JHWalz32) July 27, 2017





#BetterNamesForHillarysBook What Difference Did I Make? — Marc Logic (@marcannem96) July 27, 2017





"But it was my turn."#BetterNamesForHillarysBook — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 27, 2017





"Rumors of my Assangination have been greatly correct." #BetterNamesForHillarysBook — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 27, 2017





"It Takes a Haitian Village: How I Funded My Election Campaign."#BetterNamesForHillarysBook — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 27, 2017





Some Clinton supporters, though, pushed back.

"What Happened" is just the words "Hi mostly entrenched misogyny & then Subaru owners wanted ineffectual grandpa so we split & Putin won." — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) July 27, 2017





Hillary Clinton is releasing a book called "What Happened" and this better be the first page. pic.twitter.com/ENin700lAY — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) July 27, 2017





I Warned You: Maybe Next Time You'll Try Listening To Women For Once #BetterNamesForHillarysBook — Jennifer (@leftyjennyc) July 27, 2017





“What Happened, Hillary Rodham Clinton” is also what I mutter to myself every time I scroll through this godforsaken app pic.twitter.com/KR9DaFbRRT — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) July 27, 2017





Clinton acknowledged them on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

“Writing ‘What Happened’ was hard,” she tweeted. “So is what we see every day. As we move forward & fight back, I hope this helps.”

Writing “What Happened” was hard, so is what we see every day. As we move forward & fight back, I hope this helps.https://t.co/cD45JRy2Q0 pic.twitter.com/iAMM3tflWc — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 27, 2017





