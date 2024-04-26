What would happen if Supervisor Scrivner left the board before the end of his term?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Board of Supervisor Zack Scrivner’s term ends in 2026, but what would happen if he left before his term ended?

The answer: Governor Gavin Newsom would make an appointment to fill the vacancy. It’s how county supervisor vacancies are handled in California. There’s no set time by when the Governor must appoint someone.

Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner under investigation over allegations of child sexual assault

But it does matter when Scrivner leaves his post.

If Scrivner were to leave before more than half of his term is complete, the appointment by Newsom would be temporary.

That means in the upcoming November 2024 general election, Scrivner’s District Two seat would be on the ballot.

A November 2024 election would be for a partial term, completing Scrivner’s term in 2026.

However, if Scrivner leaves after the mid-point of his current term, Newsom’s appointee holds the seat until 2026. No additional election is required.

At this point, it is unclear if Scrivner plans to resign amid the ongoing investigation.

