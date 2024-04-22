Hancock & Kelley – Splitting Illinois and a terrible treat

Andy Banker

Hancock and Kelley on FOX 2 take on the top issues of the week. On the agenda:

  • Illinois’ biggest county in the St. Louis area no longer wants to be in the same state as Chicago.

  • Disturbing surprises show up on the desks of members of the Missouri legislature: dessert ‘brownies’ — along with a note saying they contain dog feces.

  • Donald Trump’s so-called “Hush-Money” trial has begun — is that worse for him or President Biden.

