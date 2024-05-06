Hamilton High seniors getting jumpstart on careers with CDLs

FILLMORE TWP. — A new pilot program from Hamilton Community Schools has a pair of graduating seniors on the road to success.

The program, believed to be the first of its kind in West Michigan, would see Max Brink and Gabe Mast earn their Commercial Driver's License ahead of graduation.

Hamilton’s Work Based Learning Program and FCG Truck Driving School in Byron Center have partnered to give the students an opportunity to take classes over the past three weeks. Brink and Mast have learned about shift patterns, proper safety inspections, parts on the trucks, angles of the trailers — and gained experience on the road.

Gabe Mast (left) and Max Brink, seniors at Hamilton High School, are set to earn their Commercial Driver's Licenses before graduation.

“After numerous conversations with local business partners, the need for workers with a Commercial Driver's License became very apparent in our community,” wrote Ashley Meyer of HCS in a release.

FCG Truck Driving School President Bill Baareman said this is an opportunity rarely afforded to high school students.

“It is very rare to have two seniors still in school obtain their CDL,” Baareman wrote. “Most of our students don’t get to us until they’re at least 19 years of age because they find their career first and then realize they need to get their CDL and have to miss work to do that.”

Both students plan to head into the workforce. They said getting a headstart while in school has been a big help.

“I think this is really unique,” Brink said. “To get the opportunity to actually work towards our career while we’re still in high school is awesome.”

“This is a big help and it’s definitely nice to have this done,” Mast said. “We’re working towards our careers now instead of taking a month off of work after graduation."

Brink and Mast are scheduled to take their road test Tuesday, May 7. They’ve both completed 160 hours of drive time and various other training activities.

Mast plans to work for his father at Mast Greenhouses as a diesel mechanic and tech. Brink said he plans to put his CDL to use.

