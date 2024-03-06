Hamas rejects latest proposal as hopes dim for cease-fire: Live updates

The latest cease-fire proposal for the Gaza Strip fails to meet crucial demands that Israel withdraw from the enclave and allow residents to return to their homes, Hamas said in a statement Wednesday that appeared to reject the plan.

The statement said Hamas was showing "flexibility" and would continue to negotiate through the mediators to reach an agreement that "achieves the demands and interests of our people."

The latest proposal calls for a six-week cease-fire, a sharp increase in humanitarian aid, release of the sick, wounded, elderly and female hostages as well as hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli jails, the White House said. The U.S., Egypt and Qatar have scrambled to broker a deal ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, which will start in a few days. But talks are underway in Cairo without Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to send a delegation until Hamas provides more information on the number of hostages still alive and their health status.

Negotiators have proposed a shorter pause in fighting as a show of good faith that might encourage both sides to reach a longer-term agreement, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing negotiators it did not name.

Smoke rises following an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel on March 6, 2024.

Developments:

∎ Israel's National Security Council issued a travel warning that terrorist organizations could see Ramadan as an opportunity to carry out "attacks and acts of violence.”

∎ The United States and Jordan airdropped 36,800 meals over northern Gaza on Tuesday, the second airdrop in four days.

Hunger crisis worsens: U.S. plans more airdrops of aid to Gaza

Houti attacks on commercial ships intensify

A commercial ship has been damaged in an attack south of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden and coalition forces are supporting it, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said. The attack targeted the Barbados-flagged True Confidence, which had been hailed over radio by individuals claiming to be the Yemeni military, officials said. The Houthis have been hailing ships over the radio in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as part of their monthslong effort to hinder or halt shipping in the region.

The attack came as a U.S. destroyer separately shot down drones and a missile launched by the Houthis and as the Indian navy released images of it fighting a fire aboard a container ship that was targeted by the rebels.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Hopes for Gaza cease-fire dim