Biden sought cease-fire, political victory in Gaza in walkup to State of the Union

WASHINGTON – Just one week ago, President Joe Biden, ice cream cone in hand, signaled a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas could be in place in a matter of days − a political victory he desperately needed, and one he could taste.

“My national security advisor tells me we’re close,” he said in a Van Leeuwen’s ice cream shop in New York City following an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “We’re close. It’s not done yet. My hope is by next Monday, we’ll have a cease-fire.”

Not only did the breakthrough fail to happen, but cease-fire negotiations also appear to have stalled, tensions are running high, and conditions in Gaza have deteriorated to the point that the U.S. has begun airdropping food to Palestinians amid warnings of widespread starvation and disease.

For Biden, the elusiveness of a deal to pause fighting and release some of the hostages held by Hamas means he will deliver his State of the Union address on Thursday, the five-month mark of the war, without the benefit of a crucial political victory and a key talking point.

Biden is expected to use the high-profile speech before a joint session of Congress to promote the achievements of his first three years in office and to make the case for his vision for the future as he prepares for a rematch with former President Donald Trump in November.

The themes he will touch on will include lowering health care premiums and the cost of prescription drugs, making the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share, protecting women’s reproductive health and uniting the country behind an agenda that includes protecting privacy, curbing fentanyl abuse, helping veterans and ending cancer.

The White House declined to say how Biden plans to address the conflict in Gaza. But White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday the president and his team will continue to work to secure a cease-fire. "That is not going to change just because there's a State of the Union," she said.

Whatever Biden says about Gaza could produce one of the evening’s awkward moments. Progressives and other far-left Democrats, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., the only Palestinian-American in Congress, are furious over the administration’s handling of the war. Several of them are expected to be on hand for Biden’s speech.

A breakthrough in the cease-fire talks could still happen, although not in time for Biden’s State of the Union address. Negotiations resumed in Cairo this week but appeared to be at an impasse on Wednesday, with Israel refusing to send a delegation to the latest round of talks and Hamas refusing to provide a list of which hostages could be released as part of a deal.

Biden is now hoping for a deal to be in place before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which will begin around March 10, depending on the lunar calendar.

The U.S., which is working with Egypt and Qatar to broker an agreement, said last week that Israel has in essence agreed to a six-week pause in fighting in exchange for Hamas releasing up to 40 hostages. Hamas is the holdout, officials said.

“It’s a rational deal, and the Israelis have been cooperating,” said John Kirby, the White House spokesman for national security issues. “It’s time for Hamas to step up to the plate, take a swing, and let’s get this thing done.”

The Biden administration has been ramping up the pressure on Hamas to accept the agreement. Vice President Kamala Harris, in some of the administration’s most pointed remarks to date, called for an immediate cease-fire on Sunday, citing the war’s “humanitarian catastrophe.”

"People in Gaza are starving," she said. "The conditions are inhumane, and our common humanity compels us to act.”

The administration also is showing signs of growing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government over its refusal to scale back the war. Harris and senior administration officials met this week in Washington with Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s wartime cabinet and centrist political rival of Netanyahu.

Though U.S. officials continue to express their support for Israel, the meetings with Gantz were widely viewed as a rebuke of Netanyahu and his prosecution of the war.

President Joe Biden enjoys an ice cream cone at a Van Leeuwen ice cream shop in New York City after taping an episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Biden, meanwhile, continues to deal with the political fallout over his staunch support of Israel in the war, which started on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants crossed the border into Israel and staged a series of attacks that killed 1,200 Israelis.

Biden is under pressure from Arab Americans, progressive groups and others to demand a cease-fire as the death toll soars.

The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 30,000 Palestinians have died in the war, although its count doesn’t distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths.

Biden’s response to the war has cost him support in his re-election campaign, with the rise of a movement in several states to choose “uncommitted” over him in the presidential primaries. Tlaib is one of the most high-profile voices calling on voters to select "uncommitted."

In this week’s Super Tuesday elections, 19% of voters in Minnesota and nearly 13% in North Carolina chose “uncommitted.” In Michigan last week, more than 100,000 voters, roughly 13%, picked “uncommitted” over Biden, signaling an alarming vulnerability for the incumbent in a crucial swing state.

Biden trails Trump in four new polls released this week, while two others give him a one-point lead.

Given those numbers, the state of Biden's re-election campaign will be on the minds of many Americans when he delivers his State of the Union remarks.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @mcollinsNEWS.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gaza cease-fire top of mind as Biden readies for State of the Union