When is the State of the Union? How to watch the 2024 Presidential address

President Joe Biden is set to deliver the State of the Union address Thursday as the Democratic front runner is expected to address both domestic and international challenges.

The President will address the joint session of Congress in the shadow of Super Tuesday as the presidential race kicks into high gear.

Biden is expected to use the address to combat criticisms of his age and frame the race as a stark choice between himself and the Republican front runner Donald Trump.

Here's how to watch the State of the Union.

Super Tuesday LIVE results: Donald Trump notches wins in Virginia and North Carolina

When is the State of the Union address?

The State of the Union address is scheduled to begin Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT/ 7 p.m. MT/ 6 p.m. PT.

President Joe Biden speaks during the State of the Union address from the House chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington on February 7, 2023.

What channel is the State of the Union on?

The State of the Union will be carried by ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX on network television.

CNN, FOX News, MSNBC and NewsNation will air the address on cable.

How can I stream the State of the Union?

The State of the Union address will be streamed on the USA TODAY YouTube channel and through the USA TODAY channel on your smart television.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the 2024 State of the Union address: How to watch, stream