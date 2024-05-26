Hamas fires rockets towards Tel Aviv for first time in months

Rockets are fired during a military drill organized by the Hamas. The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has fired rockets at Tel Aviv for the first time in four months, triggering warning sirens in the Israeli city. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has fired rockets at Tel Aviv for the first time in four months, triggering warning sirens in the Israeli city.

Several explosions were heard in the centre of Tel Aviv and rocket alarms also sounded in several towns in the wider area. The Hamas military wing claimed responsibility for the attacks.

According to paramedics, two women were lightly injured as they rushed to shelters.

Israeli military sources said eight rockets were fired from the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, where Israel is continuing its military operation despite a recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling ordering it to stop.

Several missiles were reportedly intercepted by Israel's missile defence system. Tel Aviv was last attacked with rockets from the Gaza Strip on January 29.