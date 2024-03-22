Haitian migrant accused of raping teen in Rockland shelter due in court

A Haitian migrant accused of raping a teen in the Rockland shelter they were both living in is expected to be in court Friday.

26-year-old Cory B. Alvarez has already pleaded not guilty to aggravated rape of a child. He is being held without bail pending Friday’s dangerousness hearing.

ICE has also placed an immigration detainer on him.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at approximately 7:06 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, Rockland Police responded to the Comfort Inn at 850 Hingham St. for a report of a sexual assault.

The Comfort Inn is currently part of a government program to house migrant families, and Alvarez lived at that address.

When officers arrived, they found the teenage victim, who was then taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital for treatment, Cruz said.

The girl, who only speaks Haitian Creole, told investigators through a translator she went to Alvarez’s room so he could help her with apps on a tablet before he forced himself on her.

The alleged victim told police, “I asked him to leave me alone, but he didn’t stop.”

The court ordered that Alvarez surrender his passport and have no contact with the victim while in custody, Cruz said.

Rockland Town Administrator Douglas Lapp said in an October special meeting to discuss the emergency shelter situation that the state had notified them the week before that the Comfort Inn would be housing migrants.

“The town had absolutely no say in that decision,” said Lapp.

At the time, Lapp said, 26 migrants were living at the hotel and the state had reserved 20 rooms, with the potential to fill all 100.

“These are people from other countries that are fleeing unsafe or violent situations and trying to save their families, and there’s a legal process where you can enter the country and seek asylum,” Lapp said, responding to residents’ concerns about the influx of migrants in their town.

Rep. David DeCoste, who represents Rockland told Boston 25 News Thursday the incident is a “tragedy.”

“Unfortunately, this type of thing is being repeated all across the country, and the Commonwealth certainly let down this young lady,” DeCoste said.

Mass GOP Chairwoman Amy Carnevale said in a statement the alleged crime prompts a “pressing need to revisit and amend the legislation pertaining to the right to shelter.”

“I acknowledge the presence of well-intentioned and compassionate residents of Massachusetts who would like for the state to provide refuge for migrants during times of exigency,” Carnevale said. “However, it is imperative to discern between appropriate and inappropriate methods of addressing this endeavor. The recent incident exemplifies our state’s struggle to effectively manage the migrant crisis, and the influx of additional migrants may exacerbate the likelihood of such distressing occurrences.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Massachusetts Senators just adopted an amendment to their spending bill that aims to limit shelter stays for migrant and homeless families.

The amendment would require a review of safety practices and procedures at the state-run emergency shelters.

It would also need support from the House.

In Washington DC, Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan who is chair of the House Judiciary Committee is requesting the immigration history and screening process for Cory Alvarez.

We’re told Alvarez lawfully entered the country in June of last year through a federal program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

