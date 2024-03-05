Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ seven-figure fortune revealed following death

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers left behind a £1.5million fortune following his death.

The TV chef passed away “peacefully” last Wednesday with co-star Si King, 57, and his wife Liliana Orzac, also 57, by his side aged 66 after being diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

Almost a week after his death, it has emerged Myers’ production company Sharpletter, co-owned by his wife, has £1,407,338 in the bank, according to the latest statements on Companies House.

He also was a director of Hairy Bikers Television Limited which has net current assets of £114,715 as of 2023.

His company assests come after it was revealed that the TV star had planned his funeral prior to his death.

While his funeral is sure to be an emotional event, Myers had a specific set of instructions for his final farewell, including his coffin being carried out to The Best is Yet To Come by The Scorpions in order to "cheer everyone up".

Myers pictured with co-star Si King (Instagram)

In an article by Rob McGibbon from 2014, the Barrow-in-Furness-born personality revealed his last wishes.

Myers said: "I'd like vodka martinis served before a church service to get everyone loosened up. To begin, I'd have a reading of Blake's Innocence, then Vaughan Williams' Lark Ascending to get them crying.

"I would be carried out to The Best is Yet To Come by The Scorpions, a good rock anthem to cheer everyone up. I'd prefer a traditional burial as I'm not keen on all that burning stuff. For the wake, I will lay on a feast of meat and potato pie and chips with some decent wines."

Reflecting on how he most wanted to be remembered as a person, Myers said he hoped it would be as someone "who had a go" and for people around him to "never limit" their goals.

“Aim for the moon and you might just get there,” he added. “As my dad used to say, 'You've got to fill in your coupon, or you'll never win the Pools'."