Hail, tornadoes, flooding in Tuesday Columbus forecast, NWS says

Columbus is in for a dark and stormy night.

Starting Tuesday afternoon, one or more rounds of storms are predicted to sweep through the region and some of them may be strong or severe, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. As of 11:30 a.m., radar showed storms approaching Ohio from Indiana.

Columbus weather radar: Latest conditions

These storms could bring golf-ball sized hail, wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, localized flooding and even a few tornadoes.

5:00 AM EDT 5/7/24: Severe t-storms are expected late this afternoon through evening, especially in northern OH. Be sure to have a way to receive notice of watches & warnings when they are issued. #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/l1KQK9vI7L — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) May 7, 2024

The storms are predicted to hit after 3 p.m. Tuesday and continue into the evening.

[10:35 AM] A few key points to keep in mind as we progress through the day... pic.twitter.com/g1oxuLupmq — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 7, 2024

Columbus weather forecast

It's going to be a stormy week, according to NWS Wilmington's weekly forecast.

Today : A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight : Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 62. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 75. South wind 9 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night : A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday : A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night : A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday : A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night : Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday : A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

