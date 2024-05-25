Hail Batters Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area

Hail battered parts of north central Texas on Friday, May 24, as a severe thunderstorm hit the area.

Footage filmed by Broderick Howard shows hail and wind lashing south of Midlothian.

According to Howard, the hailstones were no “bigger than penny size but there was LOTS of it.”

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area valid until Friday night. The agency warned of wind gusts up to 50 mph and quarter-sized hail. Credit: Broderick Howard via Storyful

