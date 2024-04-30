Hagerstown motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash Monday

Hagerstown Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in which the motorcyclist later died.

The motorcyclist was identified as Francis Walter, 35, of Hagerstown, according to a news release from Hagerstown Police.

This is the second motorcycle fatality in April in the city.

Police responded around 12:20 p.m. Monday to the crash at the intersection of West Wilson Boulevard and Virginia Avenue, also known as U.S. 11.

Walter was driving east through the intersection.

The driver of a four-door sedan was making a left turn from Wilson Boulevard to head south on Virginia Avenue, police said.

Walter was taken to Meritus near the east side of Hagerstown, where he was pronounced dead.

The car's driver stayed on the scene and was evaluated by Community Rescue Service for minor injuries, the release states.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver, pending the outcome of the investigation, the release states.

An accident reconstructionist was called to the scene.

On Sunday, April 14, motorcyclist Ryan T.K. Thomas, 31, of Hagerstown, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash after running a red light and striking another vehicle, Hagerstown Police have said.

That crash occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. at North Avenue and North Locust Street.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown has second motorcycle fatality of April