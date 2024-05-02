Hagerstown apartment fire ruled accidental

The Hagerstown Fire Marshal's Office has ruled an April 22 apartment fire in a South End duplex, in which two people were injured, to be accidental, Deputy Fire Chief Adam Hopkins said Wednesday.

Both of the injured occupants, who suffered smoke inhalation and some burn injuries, have since been released from hospitals, according to Hagerstown Fire Department officials.

A bystander helped one of those occupants, a man, get down the stairs and out of the apartment house at 710 Chestnut St., officials said.

The fire was caused by a portable space heater that was used too close to combustibles, according to an email from Hopkins.

The temperature in Hagerstown around the time of the fire being reported was in the low 50s, according to Weather Underground.

Hopkins said smoke alarms alerted residents to the fire.

The fire was reported around 11:20 p.m. that Monday night with multiple reports that there were people trapped, according to a Hagerstown Fire Department post on Facebook.

About 40 firefighters responded the night of April 22, 2024, to an apartment house fire on Chestnut Street in which two occupants were injured, Hagerstown Fire Department officials said.

Hopkins and Fire Chief John DiBacco said a woman in the upstairs apartment was able to get out on her own, while the bystander helped the man from that apartment get out of the apartment house.

The man was transferred from Meritus Medical Center to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from second-floor windows, according to the Facebook post. They faced a "large volume of fire" upstairs that extended into the soffit area around the front and side.

About 40 firefighters responded, DiBacco said.

That includes firefighters from all city fire companies as well as from Halfway, Long Meadow, Funkstown and Leitersburg. Community Rescue Service and Washington County's air and rehab units also went to the call.

Safety tips for using portable heaters

While temperatures are warming up this time of year, Hopkins shared several safety tips regarding space heaters.

They include:

Making sure space heaters are on a stable, level surface so they won't tip over easily.

Maintaining a clear area around the heater so it is not close to flammable materials such as curtains, bedding, furniture and papers. Those materials should be at least 3 feet from the heater.

Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet to prevent overheating.

Keep the heater's intake and exhaust areas unobstructed.

Do not leave an active space heater unattended. Turn it off when leaving the room or going to sleep.

Keep children and pets away from space heaters so they don't accidentally tip them over or get burned.

Clean the heater regularly according to manufacturer's instructions. This is to prevent dust buildup and ensure the heater is operating properly.

Inspect the heater's cord regularly for damage or fraying. If such issues are found, stop using the heater until the cord can be replaced or repaired.

When the heater isn't being used, store it in a dry, cool place away from moisture and direct sunlight.

Fire prevention officials also recommend using portable heaters that have an automatic shut-off feature in case they overheat or fall over.

