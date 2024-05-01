Maryland in-person, early voting period begins this week. Find your early voting center.

The one-week period of in-person, early voting starts on Thursday at 7 a.m. Each Maryland county has at least one early voting center, and more than likely more than that depending on a jurisdiction’s population.

The early voting centers for each Maryland county can be found on the State Board of Elections website, including en español. The number of early voting centers is tied to a county’s number of registered voters. Washington County, for example, with over 100,000 registered voters, has three early voting centers, while Wicomico County, with about 66,000 registered voters, has two.

Any person who is registered to vote, or eligible to register to vote, can vote during early voting, after registration is confirmed. Last week, the State Board of Elections mailed postcards to about 750,000 Marylanders who were not registered to vote, informing them they can still register and vote during early voting that is scheduled to run from Thursday, May 2, through Thursday, May 9, or on Election Day, scheduled for Tuesday, May 14.

“Registering to vote is the critical first step to ensuring your voice is heard in this year’s primary election,” said State Administrator Jared DeMarinis, in an April 24 press release. “We encourage every eligible Marylander to find their local early voting center or polling place and bring the necessary documentation to register and exercise their right to vote.”

How to register to vote during Maryland's early voting period

To register to vote during the early voting period, the State Board of Elections’ website instructs one to visit an early voting center in the county where you live between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the week of early voting and bring a document that proves where you live.

“This document can be your MVA-issued license, ID card or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with your name and new address,” the website says. “You will be able to register to vote and vote.”

Over 150,000 Marylanders have already cast mail-in ballots in the presidential primary election prior to the first in-person vote on Thursday. Over a third of the mail-in ballots sent by local boards of elections in both Washington and Wicomico counties have already been received, according to an April 25 report on the State Board of Elections website.

Which offices are on Maryland's 2024 primary ballot?

Generally, the primary ballot includes selections for: President of the United States, U.S. Senator, Representative in Congress, and delegates to a party’s convention (often with the name of the presidential candidate that the delegate has pledged to support at the convention underneath).

Other offices on the ballot may include selections for: Judge of the Circuit Court and Board of Education. A copy of the ballot for your jurisdiction can be found online at the State Board of Elections website. Sample ballots have also been mailed to voters in some Maryland jurisdictions.

