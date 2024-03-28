Hackensack man charged with trespassing, assault at Jewish high school in Teaneck

An Hackensack man is accused of trespassing at Hiechal HaTorah high school in Teaneck and also striking a security officer on Sunday, officials said.

The 29-year-old man allegedly unlawfully entered the school on Sterling Place during a private celebration for Purim, a Jewish holiday. The individual reportedly refused to leave the building and allegedly punched a security guard while being escorted out, according to a press release from the Teaneck Police Department. The security guard was not injured, police said.

The Teaneck police arrived and arrested the man and charged him with fourth-degree criminal trespass and simple assault.

Teaneck police also stated that they are aware of social media postings that allege the trespasser was making anti-Semitic remarks during the incident. These remarks, however, have not been reported by the complainants nor substantiated by the investigation at this time, officials said.

Teaneck Chief Andrew McGurr urges people with any information about the incident to contact Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600.

