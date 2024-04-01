Habitat for Humanity to replace eligible roofs at no cost for some St. Cloud homeowners

For nearly three years, Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando and Osceola County has operated its Roof Replacement Program for Orange County residents.

More than 100 roofs have been replaced in the county.

Now, the program is expanding directly to St. Cloud residents.

“A lot of people, especially after Hurricane Ian, haven’t even been able to repair their roofs,” Liz Alicea-Madera, VP of Programs for Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando and Osceola County, said.

It’s a costly repair that many homeowners have not been able to afford.

Habitat and the City of St. Cloud are stepping in with city funds from the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

“It’s going to be first come first serve. We’re looking for a good 18 to 19, maybe even 20 roofs,” Alicea-Madera, said.

Through the program, the local nonprofit will receive funding to provide roof replacements at no cost to eligible applicants who are determined by income, type of home and location.

The city and Habitat for Humanity hope this outreach to Osceola County will remove barriers for homeowners in St. Cloud to help provide safe and stable living.

“I do believe it starts with a roof over our head, food on our table just as well. For us to be able to provide this service is going to bring peace of mind to a lot of individuals,” Alicea-Madera said.

Habitat is hosting an informational meeting for its St. Cloud Roof Replacement Program on Tuesday, April 2nd at 10 a.m. at Cannery Park.

The park is located at 901 Virginia Avenue in St. Cloud.

For more information about the program and a link to the application, click here.

