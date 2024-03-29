Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces separation from husband. Here's what we know

Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard attend "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024, in New York City.

Three months after her release from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

Rumors have been circling about the pair's separation, but the news was made official on Friday morning, as People magazine obtained a statement Blanchard made on her private Facebook account.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," Blanchard said in her statement. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Blanchard and Anderson got married in July 2022 while Blanchard was completing her eight-year prison sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Blanchard was imprisoned for conspiring to kill her abusive mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, in 2015 with her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn. She was released from prison in December 2023.

Following her release, Blanchard and Anderson were busy completing a press tour for the Lifetime documentary series, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard." The two appeared on television talk shows, podcasts and red carpets across the country. The two took to social media to share their relationship, including the addition of a Malshi puppy named Pixie.

Ryan Anderson and Gypsy-Rose Blanchard attend a red carpet event for Lifetime's docuseries "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" in New York on Jan. 5, 2024.

While Blanchard was quick to begin using social media — posting a hotel room selfie hours after being released from prison, she appears to be retreating from the public eye. Ahead of the separation announcement, Blanchard's public Instagram account boasted millions of followers. As of Friday, her account was private, with only 68 followers.

A screenshot of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The hotel room-mirror selfie was posted the day after Blanchard was released from prison.

Anderson's Instagram account, with more than 369,000 followers, remains public. His last post, a photo of Pixie, was made on March 21.

Outside of the post obtained by People magazine, Blanchard has not made a public statement about her separation from Anderson.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, center, with her father Rod Blanchard and his wife, Kristy.

Blanchard and Anderson's separation doesn't come as a surprise to many, as Blanchard's family held reservations about the pair's marriage from the beginning. Throughout "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," members of Blanchard's family, including her father Rod Blanchard, stepmom Kristy Blanchard and half-sister Mia Blanchard, expressed hesitancy about the marriage.

"When we found out about this engagement with Ryan, I thought, 'I wish they would wait a little bit, but it's marriage. It's a piece of paper. She can get a divorce after. They don't have any kids or any assets, so I just want her to be happy,'" Rod says in the docuseries.

What was Gypsy Rose Blanchard's case about?

Blanchard's mother Dee Dee was alleged to have made her daughter appear to have a range of physical and development ailments, including leukemia, asthma and muscular dystrophy in order to gain disability payments and gifts from charity. She reportedly suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental condition in which someone makes another person ill for sympathy or gain.

In 2008, Dee Dee and Gypsy moved into a newly-built home on the north side of Springfield after their rental home in Louisiana was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. The Blanchards purchased the Springfield home from Habitat for Humanity of Springfield.

Gypsy spent much of her life wheelchair-bound but eventually sought help from Godejohn, whom she met online, to escape her mother. Godejohn traveled from Wisconsin, where he lived, to Springfield, where the two made plans to kill Dee Dee.

On June 14, 2015, police were alerted to a post on Dee Dee's Facebook page that read, "That B*** is dead!" before Dee Dee's body was found dead in her home from multiple stab wounds. Simultaneously, Gypsy was nowhere to be found, as she had fled to Wisconsin with Godejohn.

Following the pair's arrest, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years for her role in the fatal stabbing of her mother. She became eligible for parole after serving 85% of her sentence.

Godejohn remains behind bars. He was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing and killing Dee Dee. He continues to fight for a new trial, claiming his initial lawyers' defense failed to properly convey his level of autism in a diminished capacity defense.

