Gwen Stefani celebrates youngest son Apollo turning 10 with photo montage through the years

Gwen Stefani is celebrating youngest son Apollo's 10th birthday.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer, 54, shared a sweet montage of images and videos of Apollo Feb. 28 on Instagram that showed him with family members over the years, including a cute clip of him hugging stepdad Blake Shelton.

"Double digits. happiest of happy birthdays sweet Apollo, i love u," Stefani wrote in her caption, adding two smiling face-with-heart emoji and another of a white heart.

She set her birthday tribute to a live version of Coldplay's "Magic."

Stefani, who's gearing up for a reunion of her band No Doubt, shares Apollo and his older brothers Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Rossdale's daughter, Daisy Lowe, whom he shares with fashion designer Pearl Lowe, shared her own birthday wishes to Apollo on Stefani's post, writing, "The best 10 year old in the world — please give him a massive birthday squeeze from us."

Apollo made headlines in October 2023 for dressing up like his country music-singing stepfather when the family attended Stefani's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

While the “Just a Girl” musician was decked out in a silver sequin minidress layered with stars on the hemline, Apollo opted for an ensemble right out of Shelton's closet: jeans, black blazer and cowboy boots.

Gwen Stefani joined by Blake Shelton and her sons at Walk of Fame ceremony (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

Shelton couldn't help but notice his sartorial influence on Stefani's youngest child.

“When he came down that morning, I was so happy and excited,” Shelton told “Entertainment Tonight” in an interview published Nov. 21 about seeing Apollo dressing like him. “He wears, like, athletic sweatpants or shorts all the time, so when he puts on the jeans and boots it’s like, you know, it just warms my heart.”

Adding, “I mean, it really does to see him have a little bit of country flair to what he wears.”

The country singer added that Apollo also owns a cowboy hat. “We got him a hat. We got to get him to wear it more,” he said.

Kingston, Zuma and Apollo showed up with Stefani when Shelton received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2023.

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale and Zuma Rossdale at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Oct 19. (Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images)

Shelton previously spoke with Donna Farizan on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Nov. 10 ahead of his new restaurant opening in Las Vegas about his parenting style with Stefani's three children from her previous marriage.

"I’ve had stepparents," Shelton said. "I think it’s, in some ways harder, more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back, and be smart about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what always be there if I’m needed."

Shelton became a stepdad to Stefani's sons after tying the knot with the music superstar in 2021 and has often talked of the close bond he's formed with them.

Read on for more fun facts about Stefani's kids.

Kingston, 17

Kingston Rossdale, 17, hinted that he might follow in his mom's footsteps when he gave his first live performance at his stepfather Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma bar in August.

It’s no surprise he’d show off his musical talent, since both of the teenager’s parents — Stefani and Gavin Rossdale — have been staples in the music industry for decades. Kingston may have also picked up a few pointers from his stepfather, who married Stefani in 2021.

In 2021, Shelton spoke openly about his role as a stepfather during an interview with K-FROG’s “The Ride with Kimo & Heather.”

“There’s definitely nothing easy about it. I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?” he said.

Adding that he can’t imagine his life “without these kids now,” the singer revealed that he has “a blast” with Stefani’s sons.

Shelton has also formed sweet bonds with Stefani’s two other sons from her first marriage. In May 2023, the whole family gathered to support Shelton when he got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Blake Shelton Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame (Variety / Variety via Getty Images)

Stefani and Rossdale, who were married between 2002 and 2016, welcomed their first child in 2006.

When Kingston turned 14 in 2020, Stefani shared a video of Shelton and her eldest son sharing a sweet moment.

In 2020, Rossdale told People that Kingston had been bitten by the music bug.

"He’s just a joy because when he’s playing guitar, all he wants to do is wear my clothes. He comes out looking better than me, generally," he said.

The proud dad showered his son with praise the following year on his 15th birthday, saying he "could not be more proud of" Kingston.

In 2022, Stefani shared a tribute to her son on his 16th birthday.

“I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy — i’m so blessed that God chose me to be yours,” she wrote.

In 2022, Shelton spoke candidly about his role as a stepfather during an interview with People and revealed how his wife’s three sons had changed him for the better.

“They’ve taught me something about myself that I never knew: I’m more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I’m someone they actually lean on, and that’s not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into,” he said.

Stefani posted a tribute last May to her eldest son, writing, "happy birthday to my firstborn. couldn’t be more proud of u!! no matter how old u are, you’ll still be my baby boy."

In June, Rossdale opened up about his post-divorce parenting approach with Stefani and said they have “opposing views” about raising their kids.

“I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent,” he said during an interview on the “Not So Hollywood” podcast. “And I think we just parent.”

The musician added that his and Stefani’s differing approaches to parenting offer their kids “incredible perspective.”

During the same interview, he gave an update on Kingston's musical aspirations.

“He’s incredible as a songwriter and singer, musician,” he said. “He’s really way better than I was ever at 17. So who knows what the future holds for him, but he’s recording stuff and super legit. And that’s what he wants to do.”

Zuma, 15

Stefani and Rossdale welcomed their second child, a son named Zuma Rossdale, in 2008.

Much like Kingston, Zuma has a close bond with his stepfather. In 2017, the brothers even made a cameo in Shelton’s music video for his single “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

The proud mom celebrated his 12th birthday in 2020 with a loving tribute to him to mark the occasion.

"Happy birthday to my ZUMA i can’t believe u r 12 years old today!! we love u sooooooo much!!" she captioned the post. Stefani included side-by-side photos of Zuma and a throwback pic of herself, and the resemblance was uncanny.

Rossdale called his son the "greatest guy i know" in his own birthday tribute.

The previous month, Shelton spoke to TODAY about his relationship with Stefani's sons and said he feels compelled to be a good role model for them.

“It’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that,” he said.

Zuma and Kingston had fun at a Shelton concert in March 2020, and their mom shared several photos from the exciting night out.

Along with his brothers, Zuma did a Bible reading at Stefani and Shelton's 2021 wedding. The trio also looked pretty sharp in matching suits.

Apollo, 10

In 2014, Stefani and Rossdale welcomed their youngest son, Apollo Rossdale.

As the youngest of her three sons, Apollo holds a special place in his mom's heart, and she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb in 2019 that it was difficult sending him to school.

“That part was a little bit hard, taking him to kindergarten,” she said. “I never thought I would actually be in preschool again because I had him so late and it was such a miracle surprise that I had him in the first place, so just trying to savor every single moment.”

Shelton helped Apollo celebrate his sixth birthday in 2020. Stefani marked the occasion by sharing the following message for her son on social media: "6 years ago GOD blessed us w this little angel boy."

Following her wedding to Shelton, Stefani shared an endearing behind-the-scenes video of her and Shelton showering her youngest son with kisses.

In honor of Apollo's eight birthday in 2022, Stefani shared a throwback video of her son showing off his musical chops as a little kid while singing "Old McDonald."

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, and Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

The same year, Shelton announced that he was leaving "The Voice" to spend more time with his family and focus on his role as a stepfather.

“You don’t know what your regrets are going to be until you look back one day,” he told People. “I feel like my regrets would be, if I stayed on this path, that I am missing out on some more important things in life — and for now, that’s our kids.”

The singer added that becoming a stepfather shifted the way he thinks about life.

“Having kids, it truly does make you go, ‘Oh whoa. Wait a minute.’ This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again,’” he said. “If you don’t say that to yourself, I think you’re only hurting yourself because you’re going to miss out."

