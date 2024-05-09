Gusty east canyon winds will develop starting Thursday in the ABQ Metro

Wetter weather will develop across parts of New Mexico late this week. A strong east wind moves into Albuquerque Thursday night.

It was still a windy day for parts of New Mexico, with the highest winds gusts along and north of I-40, but also breezier weather in the southern part of the state. Temperatures were also slightly cooler across the northern half of New Mexico. Tonight, winds are dying down even as a backdoor cold front is moving into the state from the east. This backdoor front will spill into the Rio Grande Valley Thursday morning, bring a breezy east wind into the Albuquerque Metro through the day Thursday. The backdoor front will also bring rain to northern and north-eastern parts of New Mexico Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

Stronger east winds will develop in the Albuquerque Metro Thursday night through Friday morning, with up to 60 mph wind gusts possible. This surge of east winds will also bring in increasing moisture across the state, setting the state for more widespread afternoon showers across northern and eastern parts of New Mexico. The best chance for wetting rainfall will be on Saturday in northern, eastern and central New Mexico, where broad areas of showers and thunderstorms will develop by the afternoon.

Drier air will begin to filter back in on Sunday and continue into early next week. Despite the drier air, isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue to be a possibility in northern, central and eastern New Mexico through the middle of next week. Temperatures also begin a warming trend this weekend that will continue into the middle of next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.