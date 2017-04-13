Gunshots Miss 4-Year-Old Girl by Inches in Horrifying Surveillance Video

A 4-year-old girl narrowly avoided being shot as two rounds blasted through the Arizona storefront of her grandfather’s barbershop, where she was watching television.

Surveillance video shows the child happily dancing inside the business before settling into a padded chair. Moments later, two bullets rip into the glass behind her, missing her by inches.

Read: Mom Fatally Shot Her Son in the Head as They Drove From Her Birthday Party: Cops

Footage shows the terrified child jumping up and running away.

Police arrested two men Tuesday in a Phoenix suburb and charged them with aggravated assault and endangerment.

Michael David Hart, 23, and Rafael Santos, 21, had gone to a tattoo parlor next door to the barbershop, but were refused service because Hart appeared to be drunk, police said.

Read: Hero Mom Wounded While Shielding Sons From Gunfire During Dallas Sniper Attack

The two argued with the shop’s owner and the men returned to their car, where Hart picked up a handgun and fired three rounds as they drove away, according to a statement from the Chandler Police Department.

Both are being held at the Maricopa County Jail, authorities said. They have not entered pleas.

The child suffered cuts from the shattering glass.

Watch: Cop Celebrates Graduation of Baby He Saved from Gunshot Wound to the Face 17 Years Ago

Related Articles: