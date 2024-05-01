Guns recovered by Pittsburgh police during arrests

Pittsburgh police recovered two guns during arrests over the weekend.

While conducting an ongoing investigation, detectives saw a known man carrying a gun in his pocket on Chauncey Drive. Police conducted a traffic stop after watching him drive from the area, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

A gun was found during the stop and pistol magazines, rifle ammunition and cell phones were found during a search of the vehicle.

Javon Embry, 28, was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, persons not to possess and vehicle and traffic violations.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Following a recent non-fatal shooting in Homewood, detectives were conducting a patrol of the neighborhood when they saw a man walking near the intersection of Felicia Way and Sterrett Street with what appeared to be a gun protruding from his shirt. Detectives found that he did not possess a valid concealed carry permit. They recovered a gun with an extended magazine.

Isaiah Beatty, 29, was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license and taken to Allegheny County Jail.

