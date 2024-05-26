Guns, marijuana, cocaine found in Northern California gift shop

(FOX40.COM) — A six-month police investigation recently led to the discovery of illegally owned guns, marijuana, cocaine, and stolen property at a gift shop in Northern California.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, The Field Gift Shop opened its business with “misleading information” and committed various criminal and fraudulent activities.

Fairfield police arrest man for alleged possession of 1,000 ecstasy pills

The store, located in Fairfield on Pennsylvania Street and West Texas Street, says on its front door that it sells pipes, bongs, clothing, “exotic candy,” accessories, and more. But Fairfield police say that it was all “smoke and mirrors.”

On Tuesday, the Fairfield Police Department said officers executed three search warrants related to controlled substance and marijuana sales in the city on May 2. That search led to the uncovering of two illegally owned pistols, marijuana, cocaine, a stolen bike, and a “code enforcement case.”

Police added that a 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were arrested due to their findings.

Standoff on I-80 in Fairfield resolved, suspect in critical condition

“Leveraging local municipal codes, law enforcement was able to enforce fines and recommend the [removal] of the [gift shop’s] license,” Fairfield police said. “The gift shop will be given a fair opportunity to appeal within 15 days, after which we will proceed with the closure.”

Police did not specify the amount of drugs they found nor did they release the names of the men who were arrested on May 2.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.