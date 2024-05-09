Guns for gas: Indy violence prevention event will exchange firearms for fuel cards

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy residents can surrender their firearms in exchange for gas cards at an upcoming event organized by the Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition.

“The coalition is concerned about the high level of gun violence and the harm that is being done through suicide, unintentional shootings and other gun violence,” reads a news release from the organization. “A difficult moment can turn into a tragedy simply because a gun is nearby.”

The event's purpose is to allow people to dispose of unwanted firearms without returning them to the marketplace, where they could be used for future harm, according to the news release.

The gun exchange event will be from 1-4 p.m. May 25 at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 3801 Forest Manor Ave. on the city's northeast side.

Anyone can bring unloaded guns to the event. The guns will be dismantled and made into art or garden tools by local artists and Indy Peace Fellows.

Gun donors are anonymous, and firearms without a serial number will not be accepted. Participants will be asked to confirm that the guns being turned in were not stolen or used in a crime, according to the coalition. Ammunition will not accepted.

Participants will be given gas gift cards for turning in guns, while supplies last, in the following amounts:

$25 for a non-functioning firearm

$100 for a shotgun or rifle

$150 for a revolver or semi-automatic handgun

$200 for a semi-automatic rifle

Unloaded guns should be placed in the trunk of a car, bed of a pickup or the rear of a van. Skilled personnel at the event will remove the firearms from vehicles and transfer them to a saw station, then the firearms will be disassembled according to guidelines from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The coalition also will distribute free gun lock boxes to Indianapolis residents, who are adults, at the event.

